The mythical Dinosaurs series receives its own Funko figures

Several lines of Funko figures have been announced during the London Toy Fair, one of them dedicated to the family that starred in the hilarious and sometimes depressing Dinosaurs, a 90's comedy whose protagonists were … well, what the title says.

Earl, Fran, Robbie, Charlene and little Sinclair (with the pan of the iconic phrase turned into a meme "Not The Momma!" Or "Not the mom" in the folded version) are part of this collection of the Pop line!

With a total of four seasons and 65 episodes, the series of Michael Jacobs and Bob Young endured on ABC two years winning a legion of curious spectators with those creatures devised by Jim Henson and taken to the real world by Kirk Thatcher.

The stories of the Sinclair family took place in a comic environment, but the end of the series is one of the darkest and saddest memories in sitcom history. In that final, the father of the family ended up causing a nuclear winter that devastated Pangea's whole life and the protagonists said goodbye in an extremely dramatic way given the general tone of the series until that moment.

That ending left some memorable phrases like "It was so easy to abuse nature … as it has always been there (…) We have nowhere to move, we only have this world", all while the family looked at each other sadly and said goodbye to life and spectators.

