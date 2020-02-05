The mysterious rear port of Xbox Series X would serve to increase its storage

Share it:

The last look we could take to the back ports of Xbox Series X It showed an unknown connection whose utility had not yet been officially revealed or by any other means.

Now information published by Thurrott states that it is a way to connect more storage to the system. This could be especially useful given the constantly growing size of current games.

Initially, the medium, specialized in developments related to Microsoft, believed that it was an exclusive port for development work. Now sources close to the project ensure that "the port is to expand storage".

The port is not for any type of known storage system, but one of the readers said that it could be a port for a CFExpress card and the media agrees that it could be so. Currently these cards have quite prohibitive prices, costing about $ 600 a unit of 500 GB.

Either at Microsoft they are sure of the potential of this format and believe in a sasaplandificant decrease in prices, or it is about anything else and the port will not reach the final version that we see in stores.

Another option would be for Microsoft to launch its own storage expansion units with a connection that makes sense in this unknown slot for now.

Certainly something will have to be done with the storage of the new generation systems. Even if the standard is located in the 2 TB of storage we will end up having trouble storing all the games we want to have always ready. With the proliferation of video games as a service that we always have installed for possible updates and the increasing size of the games we will end up falling short. In addition the new storage technologies promise very fast reading speeds and that is synonymous with expensive units.