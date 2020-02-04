The mysterious Atomic Heart reappears in 40 minutes of gameplay

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

When he showed up Atomic heart We were all quite perplexed by the deranged fusion of elements of science fiction, post-apocalypse and terror fabricated in the depths of a Russian laboratory located in a forgotten forest. Over time we could see a little more of the game but without fully understanding how it was played or what it really proposed.

Now youtuber Alexey Makarenkov shares more than half an hour of the game in motion explaining a good part of the mechanics of the game after having spent a few hours playing it. He explains that the footage played has been provided by the developers since he played a very poorly optimized development version.

In recent months the Mundfish Russians have been in the spotlight after being accused of potential scam showing a game that was not at all like the videos they let see.

Makarenkov explains that in his four hours of play he was able to confirm that much of the promises made by the developers were fulfilled once you saw the work in motion. Also that if they manage to implement everything they have planned the game will end up being much more spectacular than we think.

The video shows mechanics such as telekinesis, which will be of great importance throughout the adventure, according to the journalist. Enemies are also shown as a kind of robotic bees that are constantly resurrected if we do not hack them and can call other units if they connect with their hive. There are many more details in the video and although it is in Russian it has some English subtitles where everything is perfectly understood.

In this other video he answers several of his subscribers' questions after the publication of the first video.

In the accusations that affirmed that the project was going through an absolutely disastrous development it was mentioned that all the attractive elements of the game were the work of a single person, Artyom Galeev, that the CEO of the study did not know about the existence of the project, which opened reservations without being certain that they could finish the game in conditions, that a good part of the squad was dismissed and all kinds of problems that will be difficult to verify taking into account the secrecy with which these studies usually operate.

In his video Makarenkov tells that the project is already quite polished and ready to be seen in stores this year. We will soon discover if Mundfish has really been able to give birth to this peculiar work or if it becomes a capital fiasco.