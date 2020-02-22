The My Hero Academia manga tells of the past between All for One and the trusted doctor

Share it:

All for One was one of the most difficult criminals to put behind bars in My Hero Academia. It took years and generations of heroes willing to put their lives on the line to be able to eradicate this evil. The goal was achieved with the advent of All Might which however did not eliminate all of the enemy's followers.

Among these, in fact, remains the Doctor Kyudai Garaki, an ally who has so far always lived in the shadows. Posed as a quirk-free and with a past as a philanthropist, the latest events of My Hero Academia have allowed professional heroes to find the creator of the nomu and the one who has carried out many genetic experiments together with All for One.

In his laboratory, partially destroyed by Mirko, there are many quirks, collected with years of sweat and criminal work. The intervention of the heroes however forced Garaki to give up everything he had accumulated, taking with him only a few important samples.

During the escape, Garaki never fails to despair over all the lost work carried on with the criminal All for One, now in prison in Tartarus. With the doctor escaped now all that remains is to see what will happen to his latest creations: in My Hero Academia 262 the High End nomu will be unleashed.