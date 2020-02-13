The My Hero Academia manga presents a new type of Nomu

Share it:

The serious controversy that has raged around the manga of My Hero Academia has obscured the narrative path of the work, which within the new saga is proving increasingly pressing and full of twists.

In chapter 260, Dr. Ujiko is finally captured thanks to Aizawa's action, but the evil shoulder of All For One has an ace up its sleeve that catches the group of heroes by surprise. Before he uses it, Present Mic approaches the doctor asking him desperately why he had used his medical talent to create abominations, instead of spending it in the service of heroes.

Ujiko does not seem shaken by his words, and thanks to the repetition of a shrewdly premeditated expression, manages to recall a Nomu of immense proportions which pierces it revealing it as a simple clone generated by Twice.

The real doctor is hiding in the secret room of the hospital, where together with luthere are a myriad of inert Nomu, ready to be woken up and released against heroes. The heroine Miruko thinks about jeopardizing her counter-offensive, who anticipates Ujiko and breaks into her laboratory destroying most of her experiments.

On his sortie, Miruko also apparently killed John-Chan, the little Nomu able to teleport the doctor, so he has no other choice but to awaken the Nomu and fight against his opponents.

