The My Hero Academia manga features a Star Wars character

Kohei Horikoshi has taken a lot of inspiration from American comics and western films for his manga My Hero Academia. In fact, references to Marvel comics or DC Comics are frequent, as well as to the most popular universes, and these seem to have been added Disney Star Wars.

Chapter 258 of My Hero Academia has introduced a new narrative arc apparently fundamental to the society of heroes. By going back several weeks, we find out what he did Hawks at this juncture. After successfully infiltrating, he obtained various information from Jin Bubaigawara, including that of the division of the various army assault teams.

In the "carmine" team led by Toga and Curious, however, there is a character who naturally captured the attention of the fans. As the second lieutenant of the group, in one of the cartoons in which he is alongside Slidin Go, we see one almost identical figure to that of R2-D2, famous Star Wars astromechanical robot. Spherical head and a cylindrical body, with two arms practically the same as those used by the droid to move.

There are very few differences between the two characters, although it must be ascertained whether this new individual is a person with a very particular quirk or if he is a simple remote controlled robot. What do you think of this addition in My Hero Academia?