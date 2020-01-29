Entertainment

The My Hero Academia manga features a Star Wars character

January 29, 2020
Add Comment
Maria Rivera
2 Min Read
Share it:

Kohei Horikoshi has taken a lot of inspiration from American comics and western films for his manga My Hero Academia. In fact, references to Marvel comics or DC Comics are frequent, as well as to the most popular universes, and these seem to have been added Disney Star Wars.

Chapter 258 of My Hero Academia has introduced a new narrative arc apparently fundamental to the society of heroes. By going back several weeks, we find out what he did Hawks at this juncture. After successfully infiltrating, he obtained various information from Jin Bubaigawara, including that of the division of the various army assault teams.

In the "carmine" team led by Toga and Curious, however, there is a character who naturally captured the attention of the fans. As the second lieutenant of the group, in one of the cartoons in which he is alongside Slidin Go, we see one almost identical figure to that of R2-D2, famous Star Wars astromechanical robot. Spherical head and a cylindrical body, with two arms practically the same as those used by the droid to move.

READ:  a remarkable sequel that shines brighter when it moves away from 'The Shining'

There are very few differences between the two characters, although it must be ascertained whether this new individual is a person with a very particular quirk or if he is a simple remote controlled robot. What do you think of this addition in My Hero Academia?

Share it:

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Maria Rivera

Maria is the youngest team member of Asap Land. She joined as an intern as she was having a diploma in journalism. But, now as she gained experience, she is working as full-time editor and contributor on Asap Land. She loves to write news bulletins from the business world as she is quite fascinated with business.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Get in Touch!

To get in touch with Asap Land, please write to [email protected]. We will try our best to respond quickly. However, expect around 24 hours to get a response.