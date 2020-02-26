The My Hero Academia: Heroes Rising promo ends up on the big screen of an NBA game

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

The film My Hero Academia: Heroes Rising is released today in the United States and, for the occasion, a promotional trailer is screened on the mega screen in the Staples Center stadium of the Los Angeles Clippers.

Twitter user Farbod Esnaashari, who works writes about Clippers for Forbes, pointed out the advertisement on his social profile, galvanizing fans of Kohei Horikoshi's work that they saw Deku appear during the match. The film is released today in all American theaters and, hopefully, it will go well and bring some peace of mind to its author for the controversy that arose for the name of Dr. Ujiko. With us, however, the film that follows the adventures of class 1-A will arrive on March 19th and will be in theaters until the 25th of the same month. So there is less than a month and we can finally enjoy it.

Meanwhile, in the manga we are witnessing the final clash between the villain villains led by Shigaraki and the Heroes led by the hero n1 Endeavor. As far as the anime is concerned, the narrative arc of the Cultural festival and ours are in the midst of preparations to make this event memorable, even if they will have to deal with the machinations of the gentleman thief Gentle Criminal and his assistant La Brava as we see in the anticipations of the fourth season of My Hero Academia.