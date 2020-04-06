The Mutua Madrid Open will be played from home with an online tennis tournament

Share it:

In the face of great difficulties, great solutions. And following that same rule, and due to the coronavirus pandemic, which will prevent the Mutua Madrid Open 2020 from being disputed from May 1 to 10, and which has forced ATP and WTA to postpone circuit activity until the next 13 July, the organization of the only ATP Masters 1000 and WTA Premier Mandatory that takes place in Europe has announced the creation of the Mutua Madrid Open Virtual Pro.

It is a novel tournament that will reproduce the tennis competition virtually, competing in it the best tennis players in the world from their homes. Consequently, the big stars ATP and WTA will be measured at the Manolo Santana Stadium, recreated in detail in the Tennis World Tour video game, but exchanging the racket for the command of the game console.

Below you can read the statements of the tournament director, Feliciano López: "Since we announced that the Mutua Madrid Open could not take place on the dates originally planned, we have been working to think about how we could bring tennis closer to the fans. The birth of the Mutua Madrid Open Virtual Pro reaffirms the technological, young and innovative character that has marked the steps of the tournament since 2009 and responds to current circumstances. Without the need to leave home, we have organized a competition between professional players as faithful as possible to the conventional Mutua Madrid Open. And also with a goal that goes beyond entertain: we seek to contribute our grain of sand in these difficult times for all. ".

For his part, this is what Andrea Gaudenzi, president of ATP, has added: "The Mutua Madrid Open Virtual Pro will be the first online tournament on the ATP circuit, offering both players and fans a new and exciting way to connect with our sport. This is a victory for everyone: the Mutua Madrid Open, the players and The fans. We are especially pleased that the benefits obtained from this initiative contribute to the support of the other players who are in a critical situation at this difficult time. ".

Finally, these have been the words of Steve Simon, President and CEO of the WTA: "The Mutua Madrid Open Virtual Pro is a unique and creative way to engage WTA tennis players and their fans during this unprecedented time. The WTA wants to thank and recognize the event for creating this initiative. We look forward to the virtual game, that it can serve as a fun source of entertainment and at the same time help bridge the gap until tennis returns, while providing opportunities to help needy players during this difficult time. ".

As for the details of the tournament, it has been announced that this will have a donation of 150,000 euros in both tables (ATP and WTA), from which the winners will be able to decide the amount they give to the tennis players with the most economic problems at the moment and, additionally , a total of 50,000 euros that will go entirely to reduce the social impact of the pandemic.

Of course, all fans will be able to follow the development of the tournament through the Internet, on television and on the social networks of the Mutua Madrid Open with a spectacular production that will feature narration and comments from all matches, as well as analysis programs, summaries and interviews with the winners after each match.