The musical anime "Listeners" debuts on April 4th, online trailer and Key Visual

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Listeners, the new musical anime of Come on Sato is Study Map, will arrive in Japan on April 3, 2020, exclusively on Amazon Prime Video. The site shared the second official trailer of the work today, together with a beautiful Key Visual and a series of details regarding streaming in the West.

Apparently Prime Video will deal with the distribution in the Japanese territory only, while Funimation will bring the series to the USA. This means that, at least momentarily, the European public will not be able to follow the adventures of Echo is Myu. At the bottom of the article you can take a look at the trailer and the new poster shared by the animation studio.

In case you didn't know her, we remind you that the plot of the anime has been described as follows: "In a world where music doesn't exist, a young boy named Echo Wreck meets Myu, a mysterious girl with a jack entry fixed on her body. When this is first connected to an amplifier, something will happen that will change the world forever … Thus begins a musical journey that will never be forgotten.".

Amazon Prime Video has not yet confirmed how to distribute the anime. Until proven otherwise, it is therefore possible that the site opts for the mode already used with Science Fell in Love, So I Tried to Prove It, or for the complete streaming of all twelve episodes from the day of release.

And what do you think of it? Are you waiting for this anime? Let us know by leaving a comment in the box below.