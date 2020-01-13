The music of the NieR franchise finally reaches platforms like Spotify

Share it:

NieR is an anniversary and after preparing some kind of announcement on the occasion of the anniversary, announce several concerts and appear a license record that smells like being reborn from the classics; Now it's time to take a look at the soundtrack of the entire license.

Delivery music such as Nier Replicant, NieR Geltast and the latest NieR Automata can be fully enjoyed on music platforms on demand such as Spotify.

In this tweet You can find linked the different albums that have been made available so that we do not forget that Square Enix is ​​celebrating the anniversary of one of its most niche and most beloved brands.

We hope to learn more about what the Japanese have planned to celebrate such an important anniversary for them. Enough time has passed since Automata to have a new delivery in development and we must not rule out that work is being done on remastering the classic deliveries.