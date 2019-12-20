Entertainment

The multiplayer beta of Mario Kart Tour opens its doors to those who pay for it

December 20, 2019
Lisa Durant
1 Min Read
The players of Mario Kart Tour Paying the € 5 subscription per month that includes the game can now be launched to try the expected multiplayer of the mobile racing title.

This test is a beta that has already begun and will end on December 27. It is also available for those who have the Golden Pass thanks to the trial period offered by the game.

Nintendo warns that the game could be somewhat unstable during these days since the goal of the beta is to verify how viable the multiplayer is in the video game before opening it for all players.

The inclusion of online races with players from all over the world can give Mario Kart Tour a second life, since the possibility of competing with others has always been the main attraction of this exclusive Nintendo console franchise.

