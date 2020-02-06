The Mujina arc continues in Boruto: the titles of the next episodes have been revealed

Share it:

A few weeks have passed sincebeginning of the arch of the Bandits Mujina in Boruto: Naruto Next Generations. After almost over two years of filler episodes and self-concluding miniarcs, the anime has entered a phase based on the events of the manga, a choice long awaited by the Boruto fan base.

The first episodes of Boruto of this arch, we are preparing to enter the second phase of the history of the Bandits Mujina. In fact, the titles of four episodes, 144, 145, 146 and 147, which will make up the main part of this story, have been revealed.

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations episode 144 of February 16 will be titled "The Secret of Kokuri". Boruto and his companions manage to understand that Kokuri is actually doing something in secret. The two genins of the leaf must understand if the character is truly trustworthy. Meanwhile Tsukiyo, another member of the Mujina bandits, manages to plan a transfer of Kokuri to the second Hozuki castle.

On February 23, episode 145 titled "Evasion from Hozuki Castle" will arrive and follow the escape of team 7 from prison. Boruto and Mitsuki learn of Kokuri's move and decide to leave the castle with him before this happens. But Kedama, Boruto and Mitsuki's cellmate, doesn't seem to make things easy.

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations 146 will be titled "Evasion in progress" and will be broadcast on March 1st, while March 8 will be the time of episode 147, entitled "Battle under the moonlight". Once these episodes are over, only a few final knots remain to be resolved, completing the Boruto arc in four further episodes.