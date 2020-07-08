The MSI CEO dies falling from the seventh floor of the Taiwan office

Share it:

Sheng-Chang Chiang, CEO of Micro-Star International, better known as MSI, died at the age of 56 after falling from the seventh floor of the headquarters, according to news that has been spreading in the last few hours.

Chiang, also known as Charles Chiang, became CEO of MSI in January 2019 after being responsible for the success of the Desktop Computing segment.

The Taiwanese multinational has always been one of the main sponsors in the export sector, thanks to agreements concluded with industry giants such as ESL is Blizzard for big events like BlizzCon.

Recently, MSI canceled the agreement with the Method organization after the emergence of sexual scandals involving the same export organization.

A report by the Taiwanese portal Liberty Times states, as we anticipated at the beginning, that Chiang fell from the seventh floor of the headquarters of the company, located in the north of Taiwan.

The police, who intervened on the spot, started the investigation and the rescues brought Chiang urgently to the hospital. The fall, however, was fatal and the manager's death was declared shortly after, at the hospital.

At the moment there has been no statement from the company yet.