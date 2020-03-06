The Movistar Team will not run the next races until March 22 for the coronavirus

The Movistar team announced Friday its decision "to stop the competitive activity of its templates female and male until Sunday March 22 " before the expansion of the coronavirus.

Through a statement, the Movistar team has indicated that its cyclists they will not take the exit from Paris-Nice, the Tyrrhenian-Adriatic, the Ronde van Drenthe, the Nokere Koerse, the Milan San Remo or the Omloop van de Westhoek, tests included in the calendars of their women's and men's teams this March.

In addition, he recalled that the Alfredo Binda Trophy, scheduled for day 22, was postponed until the beginning of June.

"The decision, taken taking into account the advice of the medical team, responds to the current situation related to COVID-19. Movistar Team, in order to preserve the health of all its members, as well as all those in contact with cycling , adopts a measure that seeks to contribute, within its means, to normalize the situation, "he said in a statement.