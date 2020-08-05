The moving story of Turkish Mohamed remembering the two promises he made to his son Faryd shortly before his death

Share it:

Mohamed's emotion when remembering his son

Beyond that his last step in Argentine football at the helm of his beloved Hurricane was not the best from the results, there is no doubt about the ability of Antonio Mohamed as a coach. And beyond the scrolls and trophies that the Turk raised as DT throughout his career, a few days ago he revealed the greatest merit he achieved in his life: being able to fulfill two promises he had made to his son Faryd, who died at the age of 9 due to a traffic accident during the World Cup in Germany.

“On July 4th it will be 14 years since I lost my son. He was a fan of Hurricane and Rayados because, until 2005, he always lived in Monterrey until I left Mexico. For seven years, I told him what Hurricane was, I sang him the songs of the Globe to make him fall asleep but with the name of my children. When he goes to Argentina, he tells me 'pa, these are the songs that you used to sing to me to sleep', because they did not know the country, ”began the exciting story, the 50-year-old strategist, in an interview provided to the ESPN's Frente a Frente program. .

In his first campaign in command of the Globe, which at that time was working in the Second Division, the Turk managed to make a good tournament and get to dispute the promotion to ascend to First against Argentinos Juniors, but his team gave in to the Bug and was at doors of the highest category. "From there we went to the World Cup and there he tells me that when we returned there were two things to do: first ascend with Hurricane and then go to Mexico and become champion with Monterrey," said Mohamed about the two missions that little Faryd had entrusted to him. .

(FotoBaires)

“Well, what happened happened, he left us prematurely or in time. It is not known how the subject is. And I had those accounts pending … That's why I say that the promotion with Hurricane was a debt that he had with me, with him and it marked me forever. It was something I wanted to do, in Huracán they helped me a lot because I was still in full recovery after the accident. This was in 2007, ″ said the former striker with bright eyes from emotion.

Of course, half of the task was still pending, so the Turk added: “And on December 29, 2019, we were champions with Monterrey. I had had to lose two finals and until that day I was always going with his rosary to the substitute bank to be able to fulfill that. And well, I was able to do it ”. It was there that, unable to contain himself, he broke down crying.

The driver of the cycle, Alejandro Fantino, by way of consolation congratulated him for keeping his word and thus honoring his son's wish. "It has been a long time since I was moved. They are the scars that we have and it is part of what touched me in life. I share it and I am happy to have achieved that, but well sometimes anguish is part of the way, ”Mohamed closed with a smile in a sentimental climate.