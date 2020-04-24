Entertainment

The moviestar Kaho Shibuya turns into a cosplayer with the protagonist of Gigant

April 24, 2020
Maria Rivera
2 Min Read
After the conclusion of Gantz and Inu Yashiki, who also received an anime, Hiroya Oku started working on another manga. In fact, since 8 December 2017 it has been publishing Gigant on Big Comic Superior, published by Shogakukan. The mangaka once again decided to weave the stories of aliens and humans who receive superpowers.

One of the protagonists of Gigant is undoubtedly Papico, the half japanese half swedish moviestar which will also be the love interest of the other protagonist, Rei Yokoyamada. Papico is known for her work in the hard world thanks to her sensual forms. The two will then be involved in events complete with monsters and aliens.

To take on the role of Papico was the famous ex moviestar Kaho Shibuya. Known for her explosive forms, she is therefore one of the most suitable people to represent Gigant's girl in real life. Kaho Shibuya has made an entire photo set by posting it on his Instagram account, as you can see below. With the simple UMIQLO shirt, a parody of the most famous Japanese brand UNIQLO, and a pair of crotch jeans, the cosplayer has gained the favor of Instagram.

You like this Papico di Gigant cosplay? Meanwhile, the mangaka has also returned to work on Gantz with the prequel Gantz: E.

