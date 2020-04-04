The movies you have to see after 'The Pit'

He triumphed at the Sitges Festival and has done it again on his arrival on Netflix: nothing resists him 'The hole'. The debut of Galder Gaztelu-Urrutia has come at the best possible time to talk about class struggle and collective solidarity, from a dystopian world where resources are scarce and are not distributed equally. The experiment in this movie is like this: a group of people survives in a vertical structure made up of hundreds of levels, through which each day you cross a platform full of food that is emptied when you go down. Two prisoners live on each level for a month, but their positions change randomly after each cycle. Thus, one month you can be in one of the first levels with all the food you want and another one fall into number 200, where the best thing you have to put in your mouth is your cellmate.

But before 'El hoyo' there were others who also played in that league that mixes macabre games, dystopias, class struggle, social message and confinement. If you have been captivated by the film as much as the rest of the world, we recommend other similar themed films and messages to keep you enjoying yourself.