The movies you have to see after 'The Pit'

He triumphed at the Sitges Festival and has done it again on his arrival on Netflix: nothing resists him 'The hole'. The debut of Galder Gaztelu-Urrutia has come at the best possible time to talk about class struggle and collective solidarity, from a dystopian world where resources are scarce and are not distributed equally. The experiment in this movie is like this: a group of people survives in a vertical structure made up of hundreds of levels, through which each day you cross a platform full of food that is emptied when you go down. Two prisoners live on each level for a month, but their positions change randomly after each cycle. Thus, one month you can be in one of the first levels with all the food you want and another one fall into number 200, where the best thing you have to put in your mouth is your cellmate.
But before 'El hoyo' there were others who also played in that league that mixes macabre games, dystopias, class struggle, social message and confinement. If you have been captivated by the film as much as the rest of the world, we recommend other similar themed films and messages to keep you enjoying yourself.
Snowbreaker (Snowpiercer) (Bong Joon-ho, 2013)
If 'The hole' passes vertically, this Oscar-winning film Bong Joon-ho it does it horizontally, in a running train in which the last remains of humanity inhabit. The post-apocalyptic and uninhabitable environment outside has locked them in a structure where the most cruel capitalist class system is reproduced: the rich live at full speed in the first classes while hundreds of poor people starve to death in the last car. But a revolution is about to take place, in which we will discover everything behind that abusive machinery that exploits the masses to benefit the elites. A movie with great dose of action to stroke of dystopia which is perfect to do a double session not only with the Spanish film, but also with 'Parasites'.
Fermat's room (Luis Piedrahita and Rodrigo Sopeña, 2007)
Mysteries and confinements also goes this Spanish film directed by Luis Piedrahita Y Rodrigo Sopeña, in which four mathematicians face the enigma of their lives. Gathered together in the same room by order of a strange and unknown host, they must solve a mathematical problem in order to escape. The risk? May the walls around you crush you to death. Their life is at stake and the only option they have left is to discover what is behind all this situation and why they have been chosen for this macabre game.
Cube (Vincenzo Natali, 1997)
Imagine you wake up in half a maze made of cubes with five other people. Imagine, furthermore, that it is not enough to find the right path: you also have to take into account the many death traps that hide some of the cubicles. That is the situation in which the protagonists of this cult film of Vincenzo Natali, a film in which survival will depend on being the intelligence of the characters to overcome the dangers to which they have been exposed. There will be blood and violence.
Saw (James Wan, 2004)
For the protagonists of 'El hoyo', death is a feasible possibility. For those of 'Saw', it is almost a reality that they have to assume the moment they are locked in this nightmare. The movie of James wan, which was quite a phenomenon and started a horror franchise that spanned over a decade, exploits gore and explicitness in a macabre game designed by a guy in a clown mask and in which their players have to give something of themselves (Generally, it is a literal request: a leg or a piece of belly) to survive. In this first installment, the request is to take a life within eight hours. Would we be willing to do it to preserve ours?
High-Rise (Ben Wheatley, 2015)
Based on the novel by J.G. BallardThis is literally a vertical representation of the class struggle. And also an absolutely insane movie that confirms Ben Wheatley as an essential of contemporary cinema. History places us in a monumental building that seems to encapsulate the entire world, a skyscraper invaded by madness and with a social order that imitates capitalist reality. When a new character (played by Tom Hiddleston) settles in this place, will realize (at the same time as us) that this utopia turned into a building is not perfect. Worse: it is a cruel machine.
Circle (Aaron Hann and Mario Miscione, 2015)
Do you want more macabre games? Cinema doesn't run out. This American film directed by Aaron Hann Y Mario Miscione they follow the same formula as other films on this list, but with some variations. This time, the number of strangers waking up in the same space with a puzzle to solve amounts to fifty. There is nothing! When they appear in a circle in a strange space where they don't know how they got there, they will have to face a problem: decide who lives and who dies, something they can do with their hands and the enigmatic artifact in the center.
