The movie The new Marvel mutants premieres a sinister promotional image

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

After being delayed since its original release date in April 2018, the new mutants of Josh Boone will finally hit theaters on April 17, 2020. And also, after years of delay, the film has shown the public its first promotional image since 2017.

In this amazing new art, you will see characters from The New Mutants (originally intended to be part of the now disappeared universe of Fox X-Men) Magik, played by Anya Taylor-Joy of Glass; Wolfsbane, Maisie Williams of Game of Thrones; Cannonball, with Charlie Heaton of Stranger Things; Sunspot, played by Henry Zaga from the series based on Stephen King's novel The Stand and Mirage, Blu Hunt from The Originals.

The new mutants not only represent the last chink of the shared universe X-Men of Fox, but also distinguishes itself totally from the rest of the franchise as a horror movie, without costumes or real supervillains. The poster itself emits a darker and more sinister atmosphere, with the skulls of the heroes revealed within the source of the title.

This new film has the approval of Marvel, but, nevertheless, it will not belong to the Marvel Cinematic Universe, as expected. The new mutants will tell the story of five young mutants who discover their abilities while they are being held in a secret facility against their will. They will fight to escape their past sins and save themselves.

This new adaptation of the comic recently premiered its trailer, which showed us a small preview of the dark universe that we will see in The New Mutants. Far from being the traditional film of Superheros, this new installment based on the universe of Fox's X-Men will bring out the most sinister side of a group of boys with abilities beyond their control.