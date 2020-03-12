The movie that has been in the Netflix Top 10 for a week

Share it:

Until now, Netflix has had a policy of not revealing the number of viewers for its movies or series. However, the platform has just added a Top 10 that can give us some clues about users' favorite titles. And one of the most striking cases is that of ‘Spenser Confidential’, which takes a week in the number of the coveted list. It is an action comedy directed by Peter Berg (‘Patriot Day’, ‘Mile 22’) and starring Mark Wahlberg and Winston Duke and that revolves around Spenser, a former policeman who, after spending five years in jail, comes out and meets with Hawk, a heavyweight, to solve a conspiracy linked to the death of two Boston police officers.

With a cast completed by Alan Arkin, Iliza Shlesinger, Bokeem Woodbine, Marc Maron, Austin Post, James DuMont, Michael Gaston, Colleen Camp, Hope Olaide, Kipe Weeks, Rebecca Gibel, Big Shug, Donald Cerrone, Justus Carney and Christopher Gerard Weigel , the film has been so successful that a sequel is already being considered. In fact, and without advancing any spoilers, the end is written so that the plot can be left open for a possible continuation.

Once again, Netflix repeats the strategy of placing a very popular and loved actor by the public (he already did it with Ryan Reynolds in '6 in the shade' or with Sandra Bullock in 'Blindly') to capture the largest number of spectators.