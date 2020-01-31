The movie Mortal Kombat Legends: Scorpion's Revenge receives release date

Share it:

We recently brought you the first trailer of Mortal Kombat Legends: Scorpion's Revenge, an 80-minute animated film inspired by the mythical ultraviolent fighting video game franchise.

Now we return to this to tell you that the film will arrive in digital format on April 12 with a physical format premiere dated April 28. This was announced by Warner Bros.

Incidentally, the cover of the film, created by Warner Bros. Home Entertainment, responsible for the more than famous universe of animated film DC has been revealed.

The film will come with a lot of extras among which are conversations between those responsible for the animated film and Ed Boon, co-creator of the video game franchise. Also details about the weapons, the costumes of the characters, the sound desasapland, comments of the filmmakers and more.

This 80-minute film is the work of the director of Batman: Assault on Arkham, Ethan Spaulding and the screenwriter for Teen Titans Go! vs. Teen Titans, Jeremy Adams. Ed Boon has participated as a consultant in the film, which serves as an adaptation of the 2011 Mortal Kombat with a plot that revolves around the lethal tournament that brings together campones from everywhere.

Patrick Seitz will be Scorpion again, a character he played in Mortal Kombat X. Another actor who repeats is Kevin Michael Richardson. Richardson played Goro in the 1995 film and will be here again. Newcomers are Joel McHale as Johnny Cage and Jennifer Carpenter as Sonya Blade. The full cast can be found here.