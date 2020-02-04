         The movie about Nicolas Cage starring Nicolas Cage already has a release date

Share it:

Last November I shared with you the existence of that authentic fantasy entitled 'The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent'; a feature film project in which our Nicolas Cage would interpret a fictional version of himself up to problems with his professional career, with his personal life, with the CIA and with a Mexican drug cartel.

Yes I know. The thing sounds too good to be true – in fact, I didn't trust this to come to fruition either – but now, thanks to Deadline, I can announce the good news: the ultimate metafiction of our Nic Cage goes on with Lionsgate, and It already has a release date.

The day chosen by the Santa Monica company for the launch of 'The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent' was the March 19, 2021 "The wait will end with us," becoming his second bombing of the year with 'John Wick Chapter 4'. Tom Gormican will act as director based on the script co-written by himself and Kevin Etten.

At the moment, we only have to wait as May water for more news on the progress of production, and dream about what can get out of here after the good Nic has reinvented himself with two bombs like 'Mandy' and 'Color Out of Space'.