The mouse pointer appears in the latest Pokemon Direct … have you seen it?

The Nintenderos site has noticed a curious event that happened during the Pokemon Direct of 9 January: the mouse cursor appears in evidence for a second during transmission … had you noticed?

Clearly this is an error occurred during the assembly phase, with a pinch of attention it is possible see the pointer at minute 15:23 for a second, until minute 15:24, observing the avatar of the male character on the right side of the screen.

In short, not exactly a drama, however the community is ironic about what happened, asking Game Freak to pay more attention when presenting content, is not the first time that the mouse cursor appears in view during Pokemon Direct and there are those who are starting to think that it may be an wanted Easter egg , although this hypothesis seems highly unlikely to us.

During the Direct on January 9th Junichi Masuda has announced the Pokemon Sword and Shield Expansion Pass which will give access to two titled DLCs The Lonely Isle of Armor is Snowy Lands of the Crown arriving in 2020.

Pokemon Spada e Scudo have sold over three million copies in Japan, numbers that concern only the retail market, to which we must therefore add the digital copies sold through the Nintendo eShop.