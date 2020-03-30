         The Motorola One officially receives Android 10 One in its latest major update

Share it:

We were in October 2018 when Motorola launched its Motorola One. A mobile that not only inaugurated a range that would later be completed with more launches, but also became the first to adopt Android One within the catalog of the Chinese manufacturer. The previous ones, remember, they ran with a very clean version of Android but not a stock one like the One program.

Now, with Android 11 giving signs of life through the different versions for developers, the Motorola One finally takes a step forward and update to Android 10, leaving behind the last names of desserts in what becomes its second major update after the jump to Pie last year. If nothing changes, it will be the last major update of the phone (2 years of Android, 3 years of security updates).

Android 10 and end

Remember that we are talking about a phone with Android One, so this Motorola One receives only the official improvements of the operating system, such as redesigned gesture navigation, the completely native dark mode for the entire phone or the improvements incorporated in the Wellness system Digital. There are no layers here, so there are no added benefits.

In addition to the new version of the operating system, the update that is beginning to arrive worldwide to this Motorola One (which received the name of Motorola P30 in China) also incorporates security patches of the month of february of Google. The update comes with version number QPK30.54.22, by the way.

As we usually recommend, you better download the update through a WiFi connection because we are talking about a full version of the operating system plus the patch, so can easily occupy a couple of gigabytes of data. The release of these updates is usually carried out in stages so it can take days or weeks to reach all the territories and phones in circulation. Be patient.

