The MotoGP Spanish GP, canceled by the coronavirus

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

The Spanish Moto GP Grand Prix hhas been canceled due to the coronavirus crisis. The race, which takes place at the Jérez – Ángel Nieto Circuit between May 1 and 3, is suspended pending a new date as reported by the organization in a statement this Wednesday.

"The coronavirus pandemic has forced the event to be scheduled on another date," the statement begins. "As the situation evolves, a new date cannot be confirmed until it is clearer when the event can be held. A revised calendar will be published as soon as possible, "he explains.

At the moment, COVID-19 already prevented the premiere of the MotoGP queen class at the Qatar GP, on March 8, despite the fact that they did run the Moto2 and Moto3 categories, which were already in Losail for official preseason training.

From there, all have been postponements of the following appointments, such as those of Thailand, Argentina and the United States, which have moved the date to fit them into a tighter schedule, but with the idea on the part of Dorna to complete the entire World Cup in this 2020. Buriram's race had passed to October, and those of Austin and Termas de Río Hondo to November, causing the GP of the Valencian Community, last of the season, to move to the end of November.

Right now, since the Spanish GP was to be the new 'inaugural' event of the championship and has been postponed, the first race would be the French Grand Prix, on the historic Le Mans track, scheduled for May 17.

On the other hand, the first race of the FIM World Cup Enel MotoE –Electric motorcycle championship– scheduled for the same dates, from May 1 to 3, in Jerez, as well as the test of preseason that was to take place on the Andalusian track from April 8 to 10.

"As the situation is constantly evolving, the new dates for the MotoE test and the first race cannot be confirmed until it is clear when it will be possible for them to take place," they reiterated from Dorna.