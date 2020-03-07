The Moto GP Grand Prix of the Americas is also in danger of the coronavirus

After the Qatar GP was suspended and the Thai GP GP postponed, now is also in danger the GP of the Americas due to the coronavirus. As reported by Mela Chercoles, Austin Mayor Steve Adler has declared the city as 'Emergency Zone', which prevents the celebration of any event that brings together more than 2500 people.

The GP of the Americas would play on 5th of April, within a month, so the circumstances to date may change, but the mayor of Austin has already given notice of the situation in the city.

After the suspension of Qatar and the postponement of Thailand for October 4 -Aragon is ahead of September 27-, the GP of the Americas is expected to start a Moto GP season that will be seen inevitably altered by Covid-19.

After the GP of Las Américas, the GP of the Argentine Republic is scheduled, where local authorities indicate that there are currently no rstrictness none. It is true that the rapid expansion of the coronavirus can change all scenarios at any time.