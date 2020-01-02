         The most watched television programs and series in Spain in 2019

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

We have already entered 2020, but that does not take away so that we do not keep looking back seeing which programs and series have been the most watched in Spain This past year, thanks to the reports published by GECA and Windward. So let's see what are the most watched soccer programs, series and matches in 2019

The 50 most watched broadcasts in Spain in 2019

This year the big change that we can highlight regarding the lists of past years is that the Eurovision 2019 festival has not been the most watched non-sports space of the year. That honor has been the RTVE Electoral Debate, issued on April 22 and corresponding to the General Elections held that same month.

Soccer: Copa del Rey. Barcelona – Real Madrid (La 1. 6/2 – 7.315 M) The debate on RTVE (La 1. 22/4 – 7,246 M) Football. Copa del Rey: Real Madrid – Barcelona (La 1. 27/2 – 7.168 M) Football. Copa del Rey: Barcelona – Valencia (La 1. 25/5 – 6.430 M) Newscast 2 (La 1. 27/2 – 6.272M) Newscast 2 (La 1. 6/2 – 6.194M) Basketball. World Cup: Argentina – Spain (Four. 15/9 – 6.168M) Eurovision: Voting (La 1. 18/5 – 6.148M) Post Basketball: Argentina – Spain (Cuatro. 15/9 – 5.886M) Copa del Rey. Preva (La 1. 6/2 – 5.670M) Weekend News (La 1. 25/5 – 5.513M) Soccer post. Copa del Rey: Barcelona – Valencia (La 1. 25/5 – 5.450M) Eurovision Festival (La 1. 18/5 -5.449M) The Atresmedia Debate (Antenna 3. 23/4 – 5.283M) Copa del Rey Previa (La 1. 27/2 – 5.179) Football: Spain – Germany (Four 30/6 – 5,036) Copa del Rey Previa (La 1. 25/5 – 4,873) Campanadas (Canary Islands) (La 1. 31/12 – 4.828M) Football: Malta – Spain (La 1. 26/3 – 4.798M) Chimes (The 1. 12/31 – 4,763M) Chimes (Antenna 3. 31/12 – 4.749M) Informational (Telecinco. 22/1 – 4.627M) Football. Spain – Norway (La 1. 23/3 – 4.505M) Survivors (Telecinco. 25/4 – 4.363M) GH VIP: Express (Telecinco. 12/19 – 4,324M) Previous Soccer Eurocopa Qualifiers (La 1. 26/3 – 4.906M) Boom! (Antenna 3. 8/7 – 4.272M) 'Champions' (The 1. 12/22 – 4.247M) GH VIP (Telecinco. 19/12 – 4.231M) The Atresmedia Debate (laSexta. 23/4 – 4,194M) Happy 2020 (The 1. 31/12 – 4.176M) Survivors (Telecinco. 25/4 – 4,164M) Boom !: Los Lobos (Antenna 3. 8/7 – 4.148M) Previous Soccer Eurocopa Qualifiers (La 1. 23/3 – 4.142M) Saved: Francisco (laSexta. 3/31 – 4,107M) Survivors (Telecinco. 18/7 – 4,103M) GH VIP: Express (Telecinco. 12/12 – 4.093M) GH VIP: Express (Telecinco. 21/11 – 4,063M) El Hormiguero: Santiago Abascal (Antena 3. 10/10 – 4.049M) Al Rojo Vivo: La Moncloa Objective (laSexta 28/4 – 4,044M) Pasapalabra (Telecinco. 22/1 – 4,028M) Soccer: Sweden – Spain (La 1. 10/15 – 4.024M) Previous Cup of the King Cup (La 1. 25/5 – 4.005M) News 2 (La 1. 26/3 – 3.994M) GH VIP: Express (Telecinco. 14/11 – 3,984M) The Voice: Blind Auditions (Antenna 3. 7/1 – 3.970M) 31D: A Coup de Gracia (La 1. 31/12 – 3.963M) GH VIP: Express (Telecinco. 28/11 – 3.940M) GH Duo (Telecinco. 11/4 – 3,882M) GH VIP (Telecinco. 5/12 – 3.837M)

As usual, It is curious the small presence of fiction proposals in the ranking, especially considering that according to the Windward report, the genre occupies 42.7% of the screen time.

The most watched programs in Spain

In fact, it would be necessary to go to the top of continuous programs (which includes the monitoring of sports competitions such as Copa del Rey, and others) to find the presence of a series: 'The one that is coming' that has managed to sneak into position number 20, surrounded by programs like 'GOT Talent' and 'Survivors'

Here you see, clearly, what works in Telecinco on fill your grill with a handful of programs that follow reality on duty, as well as the previous ones and others. In fact, if we decide to "deduplicate", we find that instead of 25 programs, they barely exceed ten … eight if we discount sports.

Most seen in DTT

If we go to the thematic chains in open (DTT), we find a panorama also dominated by football (and Roland Garros tennis at DMAX). But there we find the farewell of 'The Big Bang Theory' with a notorious silver (yes, of course, we deduce the final of the championship).

As for the payment issues, you will not be surprised to know that of the 25 most viewed broadcasts in 2019 there is nothing other than football. With Barcelona – Real Madrid last December 18 being the most watched broadcast.

'Game of Thrones': the most seen in deferred

Where there is more fiction, and enough, It is when collecting deferred consumption data. Something logical since in this sense the live has lost a lot of bellows. In the top of emissions we find the six episodes of the final season of 'Game of Thrones' taking the top six places in the ranking.

As you can see, there is also a place for open broadcast series with 'La que se avecina', 'I am alive' and 'The hunt. Monteperdido '. Finally highlight the deferred consumption of 'MasterChef Celebrity'.