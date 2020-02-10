The Most Viral Moments of the Oscars 2020

Share it:

Since Twitter exists, galas live in parallel realities. Here we compile some of the topics that most interested the tweeters during the early morning of February 10, when the ninety-second edition of the #Oscar crowned some of the films most applauded by academics at the Dolby Theater in Hollywood, California. Do not miss the best memes!

Natalie Portman is the best, and that's it

Natalie Portman He took advantage of the elegant cape of his wardrobe to wear the names of the directors who this year could have been part of the ceremony but have disappeared again in the nominations.

Jason Derulo, cat-astrologer

It seems that Jason Derulo wanted to physically represent the box office of ‘Cats’While going down the stairs of the Dolby Theater.

‘Midsommar’ is among ‘Us’, musically

The magnificent initial musical performance starring Janelle Monáe, with the intervention of the great Billy porter, made clear not only the need for diversity in the academy but, incidentally, recalled that two of the best genre films of the year, ‘U.S', from Jordan Peele, Y 'Midsommar', from Ari aster, should have been part of the gala in a less concise way.

Chris Rock and Steve Martin, because we need presenters

Chris Rock Y Steve Martin They were responsible for concealing the absence of an official presenter during the first minutes of the gala. With just a few minutes to show off, the mythical comedians managed to underline the need for a host.

The Giselazo

Gisela at the Oscars singing ‘Frozen’. If the viral was written alone. Juan Camus included.

Diane and Keanu, because the world can be a better place

Diane Keaton Y Keanu Reeves they keep their chemistry seventeen years after ‘When you least expect it’(Nancy Meyers, 2003). And by the way, the Keaton representing us all to discover the Oscar for the best original script for ‘Parasites’.

Maya Rudolph and Kristen Wiig, because we need presenters

And it is that after years in ‘Saturday night Live’, The ability to raise a show that they have Maya Rudolph Y Kristen Wiig It is absolutely unquestionable. Well, less for Billie eilish.