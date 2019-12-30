The most viewed movies and series on Netflix in 2019

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Although it is not usual, occasionally Netflix offers some data related to the audience of his series and movies. To end the year, the platform has just developed a ranking with its most watched titles of 2019 (premiered between January 1 and December 27) divided into three categories: cinema, television and documentaries. These top 10 have been developed based on the number of accounts that they chose to watch at least two minutes of a series, movie or special during their first 28 days. And this are the results.

In the cinema section, we are surprised by the absence of titles, from our point of view, essential as ‘History of a marriage’.

1 – 6 in the shade

2 – The Irish

3 – Triple border

4 – In spite of everything

5 – Criminals at sea

6 – Isn't it romantic?

7 – The perfect date

8 – Love in works

9 – Who would you take to a desert island?

10 – Tall Girl

In section TV, few surprises. The robbers of ‘La casa de papel’ occupy the first place in the ranking, which includes four other Spanish titles: ‘Elite’, ‘Cable Girls’, ‘Alta Mar’ and ‘Hache’. And we can't help wondering what happened to jewelry like ‘The Crown’, ‘Mindhunter’ or ‘The House of Flowers’.

1 – The paper house (season 3)

2 – The Witcher

3 – Elite (season 2)

4 – Stranger Things (season 3)

5 – Sex Education

6 – The Girls of the Cable (season 4)

7 – The Umbrella Academy

8 – High seas (season 1)

9 – You (season 2)

10 – Hache

In the gender documentary film, the palm is taken by the ‘true crime’ with ‘The Alcàsser case’ in the lead.

1 – The Alcàsser case

2 – Our planet

3 – Parcheesi: The documentary

4 – The disappearance of Madeleine McCann

5 – Homecoming: A Beyoncé movie

6 – The great hacking

7 – The last tsars

8 – To the cats, neither to touch them: An assassin in Internet

9 – Formula 1: The emotion of a Grand Prix

10 – Street Foot

Finally, Netflix offers a joint ranking which gives us many clues about the consumption of the platform. Do the movies or series win? Judge for yourselves …

1 – The paper house (season 3)

2 – The Witcher

3 – 6 in the shade

4 – Elite (season 2)

5 – The Irish

6 – Stranger Things (season 3)

7 – Triple border

8 – Despite everything

9 – Criminals at sea

10 – Sex Education