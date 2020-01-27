The most tweeted moments of the gala

The Goyas 2020 they have been full of momentazos, and they do not necessarily have to do with the indisputable victory of Pedro Almodovar with his 'pain and glory'. The social networks have boiled during the more than three hours of ceremony, conducted by Andreu Buenafuente Y Silvia April, commenting in real time everything that was happening in this festival of Spanish cinema, full of laughter, musical performances and political demands. We have already left you our favorite moments on this list, but those of the networks we collect in this list of most viral moments of the night, from reasonable resemblances to screams from beyond the grave arriving from an island, through mistakes with numbers, stellar performances and people who pass in front of the camera (which were many). Which one do you prefer?
