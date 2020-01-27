Entertainment

The most tweeted moments of the gala

January 26, 2020
Add Comment
Lisa Durant
1 Min Read
Share it:

The Goyas 2020 they have been full of momentazos, and they do not necessarily have to do with the indisputable victory of Pedro Almodovar with his 'pain and glory'. The social networks have boiled during the more than three hours of ceremony, conducted by Andreu Buenafuente Y Silvia April, commenting in real time everything that was happening in this festival of Spanish cinema, full of laughter, musical performances and political demands. We have already left you our favorite moments on this list, but those of the networks we collect in this list of most viral moments of the night, from reasonable resemblances to screams from beyond the grave arriving from an island, through mistakes with numbers, stellar performances and people who pass in front of the camera (which were many). Which one do you prefer?

image
READ:  With a manly look, Shiloh Jolie-Pitt attends the Maleficent Premiere For The First Time After Sex Change

GTRES

The meeting between Amaia and Pablo López

Almodóvar escapes who will present the international Oscar

'Frozen' and Belén Rueda: Reasonable similarities

    "Can I go now?": Benedicta Sánchez's moment

      Do the microphones or the sense of humor in the room fail?

      To the anti-fascists of the world, by Enric Auquer

      And people passed by and passed in front of the camera

      The applause of In Memoriam

      The slip with the numbers of Ester Expósito

      Irene Moray and the right of women "to cum"

      The spontaneous not so spontaneous

        Amaia Romero's performance

        The love of Belén Cuesta (and his famous meme)

        ESTEFANÍA!

Share it:

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Lisa Durant

Lisa has been a freelance journalist who has worked for various print magazine online. After years of spent working in the field of journalism, she took a plunge and founded Asap Land sharing the latest news bulletins from the field of Business and Technology as well as general headlines. She writes mostly the General US Headlines and Business News.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Get in Touch!

To get in touch with Asap Land, please write to [email protected]. We will try our best to respond quickly. However, expect around 24 hours to get a response.