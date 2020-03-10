The most talked about controversies of the Kardashian sisters

Share it:

Over the years, the Kardashian sisters they have starred in many scandals and controversies and we have decided to compile some of the most striking.

Surname Kardashian and the scandal are two things that, whether they like them or not, are inevitably linked. Wow, if there was a prize for the 'Most Controversial Family in the World', we have it clear, we would give it to this clan without hesitation. Their ability to mess with anything they do is something that has us totally surprised, but we, who are sometimes very badly thought, believe that sometimes they do it on purpose to give what to talk about. Ok, it is also true that sometimes people freak out a lot and already criticize for criticizing, that is so.

Be that as it may, we have decided to collect their most 'heavys' scandals, because if we talk about everyone we could throw ourselves writing the whole life. Some of them we have quite recent and did not stay in a thing of two days, no. For example, that of Tristan Thompson's infidelity to Khloe gave for months of talk. And what about when Kim talked about her surrogacy? My mother, the one who messed up … Well, there is much more. Some of them are likely to have been forgotten, but here we are to remind you.

Kim's famous sex video with her ex boyfriend, Ray J

Eye, because this has cloth. Do you remember when the famous leaked intimate video of the Kardashian with her ex? Yes, the one that came to light there by 2003 and had the Internet revolutionized (let's see, normal).

It turns out that the one in charge of filtering it was his mother, Kris Jenner. Yes, she gave his permission before, but come on … And it seems that Kim was told that if he wanted to achieve fame then he had to spread a video of his sexual content, and she, then agreed. AHA.

Kanye West's 'perlite' about slaves

Ok, he's not a Kardashian, but he's married to one. Kanye West, who often messes her up every time she opens her mouth, left us amazed with some incredible statements she made in 2018. In an interview she gave to the TMZ portal she said the following. "One hears say that slavery lasted 400 years. 400 years? It seems a choice"he said. Of course, Kanye. My mother …

The Pepsi that Kendall Jenner will never forget

Kendall is one of the most discreet in the family and usually does not get into trouble. However, one of his works with Pepsi placed it in the eye of the hurricane for at least a couple of weeks. In the announcement, Kendall leaves a photo session to join a protest against racism. So far, all good. The problem comes when he manages to stop this demonstration by offering a can of soda to one of the policemen.

People did not like anything that took advantage of this serious issue to sell a product and even less that it was done with images very similar to those experienced during many protests that actually happened. Many accused the brand, and the model itself, of frivolizing with something as serious as racism. Obviously they withdrew the ad, but Kendall dropped a …

The unfortunate cover of Kylie Jenner

This time we can't defend you, Kylie. The businesswoman got into a pretty serious mess by starring in an unfortunate cover for Interview magazine. He did so, with a latex dress, neck ankle straps … and in a gold wheelchair. As expected, a good one was on Twitter and many users accused her of using the chair as a fashion accessory. Pretty frivolous, yes.

When Kim angered Catholics

Let's see, we already know that Kim is always thinking about how to earn more pasta (well, in general the Kardashian clan), but this time he spent a little. Two years ago, the businesswoman put up a candle on which his image was mixed with that of the Virgin Mary… And this is the result. The Catholics did not like a hair, logically.

Kim KardashianTwitter

Oh, Kim … What was the need?

Doubtful Paternities

There was a time when there was speculation that Khloé wasn't really Robert Kardashian's daughter. Everything came about as a result of a report published by Star magazine in 2012 and that the true father was nothing less than former Kris Jenner stylist Alex Roldan. Apparently, he would have been paid no less than 30 million to say nothing.

In fact, Robert himself always suspected this but never wanted to have a DNA test. At least, that's what a close friend told at the time. Whether it is true or not, it is something else. When everything exploded, Khloé reacted with a lot of humor (at least, publicly), but come on, he didn't have to do anything funny.

Rob Kardashian's revenge movie

But hey, what happens in this family with sexual images? Rob Kardashian doesn't usually give much to talk about, but this time he spent a lot of the line. The Kardashian's brother attacked without any scruples against his wife, Blac China, after learning that she had been unfaithful. And he did it in the worst possible way: publishing images of sexually explicit content on her Instagram account starring her. Obviously they closed his account, but he, instead of stopping, what he did was continue uploading photos, but this time from Twitter. Oh, and he also published his phone number. Everyone fell on him, and rightly so.

Kim Kardashian and her statements about surrogacy

In one of the chapters of his 'reality', 'Keeping Up With The Kardashians', Kim said: "I want my children to have another brother, but doctors have told me they don't think it's safe for me. I think my biggest fear is that if I go to a surrogate mother, I don't know if I want the baby the same. And that scares me. "No comments.

What will be the new controversy of this family? Knowing them, we will soon discover it …