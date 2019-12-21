The most solid Real Madrid of the last 48 years

He Real Madrid arríder colíder along with the Barcelona to the match prior to the Ecuador of LaLiga, after the goalless draw at Camp Nou. Since 2016/2017 the whites were not at the top of the table after 17 days of LaLiga -this year shared with Barcelona-. And is that Real Madrid of Zinedine Zidane -without Marco Asensio and without Hazard in many matches- he has found the key of the regularity in the league.

This season the whites pursue with an unusual insistence the victory in the great lost battle of the last years. The fault lies with Barcelona, ​​which has taken eight of the last 11 editions of LaLiga, but this season will be especially “tough”, as he points out Ernesto Valverde.

There is much talk, and rightly so, about the outstanding Benzema and the imperial center of the white field, but the secret of Real Madrid to achieve this situation is – possibly to general surprise – the defensive solidity. The statistics prove it, since you have to go back 48 years, to the 71/72 season to find a Real Madrid with less goals conceded after 17 league days. That year, the Pirri, Santillana, Amancio, García Remón and company improved the 12 embedded in this one for a bit and they ended up taking the league with 11 mattress points on the second. Winning defensive figures that contrast sharply with what is usual in Chamartín. Without going any further, last season the whites had conceded 9 more goals in the first 17 games: 0.52 more goals per game.

The historical figures of the last 48 years only indicate two seasons with the same defensive effectiveness that this campaign: 87/88 – finished champion – and 72/73. For more inri, in 10 of those 48 years Real Madrid conceded 20 or more goals in the first 17 days.

This year, in the First Division only exceeds the Atlético de Madrid, since the arrival of Simeone expert in this area, with 10 goals against.