the most recommended movies and episodes to see to understand and enjoy the new series of the franchise

Are you worried about watching the first episode of 'Star Trek: Picard' and feeling that you're late for the party? Don't worry, although the new series of CBS All Access Y Amazon Prime Video can be seen without prior knowledge of the legendary franchise created by Gene Roddenberry, we have selected among the more than seven hundred episodes and thirteen movies, the ten that will allow you to understand in depth the context of the series, as well as the most important winks and references.

Star Trek: The New Generation. THE MEASURE OF A MAN (Measure of a Man, S02E09)

It seems that Dr. Jurati knows very well the controversial Bruce Maddox …

Melinda M. Snodgrass was responsible for writing the first big episode of TNG, an oasis within the first two seasons of the series and the first scan in depth of the characters of Picard, Riker and above all, Data.

After the start of Star Trek: Picard it is clear that The Measure of a Man it's going to be ESSENTIAL to, in fact it won't be strange that in the new series we see the infamous Bruce Maddox hidden in some corner of the galaxy, avoiding control of the Starfleet to be able to freely create positronic androids similar to Data.

Captain's appointment:

“One data is something extraordinary, even wonderful. But thousands of Datas? Wouldn't that be … a race? And we will not be judged by how we treat that race?

Star Trek: The New Generation. THE DESCENDANTS (The offspring, S03E16).

Is there a connection between Lal and Dajh?

We won't say too much to avoid spoilers, but there are certain similarities between LAL, the spoiled daughter of Data who stars in this beautiful episode and the mysterious Dahj from Star Trek: Picard.

What is clear is that Data was much more human than he thought: he dreamed, created and made mistakes like any of us. One of his greatest ambitions was to create life, and everything seems to indicate that he succeeded … posthumously.

Star Trek: The New Generation. THE BEST OF TWO WORLDS 1 and 2 (The Best of Two Worlds S03E26, S04E01).

A borg cube invaded by … Romulans?

At the end of the first episode of Star Trek: Picard we discovered that one Romulan fleet It uses a huge cubic spacecraft as a base of operations: it is a damaged Borg cube, which has apparently been claimed by the Romulans.

But who or what are the Borg? It is one of the possible solutions to the Fermi paradox: All societies end up being conquered by a great cosmic predator that destroys everything. That's the Borg, the most dangerous enemies of the galaxy, a kind of cyber zombies that conquer mercilessly world after world assimilating its inhabitants and integrating them into their collective. The first part of this memorable double episode ends with a great cliffhanger that although it will lose some strength for those who are not familiar with the character, when it was released it was a real SHOCK.

Captain's appointment:

"I am Borg locutus. Resistance is useless. Life as you know it is over. Henceforth will be at our service"

Star Trek: The New Generation. FAMILY (Familia, S04E02).

The relationship between Robert and Jean Luc Picard was … complicated.

Missed to see in the trailers of the new series the good of Jean Luc retired? But wasn't this a man a space explorer? Does it make any sense to seclude in a vineyard of France for someone who has come boldly where no one has been able to reach?

It is logical: there were not many episodes of TNG where we could explore private and family life of the Captain, a man far more emotionally inaccessible than his counterpart of The Original Series This episode takes place immediately after the enormous trauma that the events narrated in Picard entail. The best of two worlds, which lead him to ask for a permit and return to his home on Earth. In this episode we know the family origin of the character, the environment where he grew up and the tense relationship with his brother, a very interesting background to understand with more precision the state in which Picard is almost three decades later.

Star Trek: The New Generation. I BORG (I Borg, S05E23)

In the trailers we have seen the old Hugh, the first Borg that escaped from the collective.

After capture to a Borg of human origin, Picard makes the decision to handle its programming to turn it into a weapon of mass destruction. However, prejudices and resentment The captain is questioned when engineer Laforge and Dr. Crusher begin to see evidence that this Borg begins to perceive himself as an individual and decides to put a name: Hugh.

Star Trek: The New Generation. TAPESTRY (Tapestry, S06E15).

Picard not only questioned any of his decisions in the last stage of his life …

We have all asked ourselves the same question “What if that time, so many years ago, I had acted differently?” If they gave me the opportunity, would I fix everything I did wrong? Or would that change the person I have become today?

This intimate look at Picard's life reflects on how all the decisions we make throughout our lives shape the person we are now, about accepting our mistakes and learning to live with the consequences.

Captain's Quote:

There are parts of my youth that I am not proud of. There were loose ends that I would have liked to avoid. But when I pulled one of those loose ends, the entire tapestry of my life was frayed.

Star Trek: The New Generation. ALL THE GOOD THINGS (All good things, S07E25)

Deja vu?

Memorable season finale of the series, in an episode set about 25 years in the future and starring an old and retired Picard who lives the last years of his life in his French countryside …

Hummm …

Does it sound like something to you ???

Star Trek: FIRST CONTACT (Star Trek: First Contact, nineteen ninety six)

Picard's second movie works at many levels: besides being a great space horror adventure for all audiences, close the bow of the captain's trauma with the Borg, but it’s also a very clever explanation of what Star Trek is (“Is this a kind of JOURNEY TO THE STARS?”Says that character key played by James Cromwell in a dialogue clearly forced, but charmingly naive).

Captain's appointment (which in turn quotes Moby dick).

“He unloaded on the white back of the whale the sum of all the rage and hatred felt by his race. If his chest had been a cannon, he would have shot his heart. ”

Star Trek: Voyager. SCORPION 1 and 2 (Scorpion S3E26, S04E01)

One moment … Is that 7 out of 9?

The fourth Star Trek series drew a lot of juice from the Borg, expanding its mythology and complexity In this double episode, the crew of the USS Voyager develops a plan to cross their space without being attacked. However, nobody expected to be associated with these terrible enemies to survive a threat that could be even older. For this the Borg choose a representative In order to collaborate with Captain Janeway and her crew: Seven of Nine. This cyborg ambassador will soon begin to question her own condition of borg and will end up becoming a character outstanding of the saga … So much, that it is very possible that we will see her back in Star Trek Picard.

Star Trek NÉMESIS (Star Trek: Nemesis, 2002)

In the end of Star Trek Nemesis and the start of Star Trek Picard connect in many ways.

The tenth film delivery, Star Trek Nemesis It is a film something more worthy of what is remembered, full of spectacular space battles and the last great soundtrack composed of Jerry Goldsmith before his death Its main plot is not too interesting: after a coup that sweeps the Senate, a young clone from Picard, (played by Tom Hardy!) becomes the new Romulus praetor and take advantage of his position to start a heartless revenge. However it is the final adventure of TNG and as a conclusion it is relatively satisfactory, while close the bow of one of the most important characters in the series … and we already know that "closing arc" often equals.

Captain's appointment:

“In your search for look like us It helped us understand what it means to be human … His astonishment, his curiosity for all facets of human nature, allowed us all to see the best of ourselves. The evolved, I accepted the change, because I always wanted to be better than I was. ”

The final plan ends with B4 (the Data prototype) humming awkwardly Blue skies, while the camera moves away from Enterprise…

… Y Star Trek Picard start with an image of deep space, as you approach the Enterprise and the version of Bing Crosby from… Blue skies.

