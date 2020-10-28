the most powerful characters and monsters, from worst to best

Fans of the adventures of Eleven and his friends can’t wait to discover the future of the series created by the brothers Duffer: Natalia Dyer also contributed to raising expectations, promising great things for the fourth season of Stranger Things, and the news of three new characters on the set of Stranger Things 4.

If we still have to wait a little while to witness the fourth season of Stranger Things, we are confident that the next cycle of episodes will bring a series of fearsome new threats to Hawkins (and not only that, apparently). Waiting to learn more, today we try to review together all the creatures and characters who have shown more than one extraordinary power, classifying them according to their power and danger. Obviously, as always, we remind you that this is our opinion. Let’s begin.

Certainly this is not the most docile and meek of domestic animals, and we would never want to meet him when he is hungry, but all the bestiary shown so far, the Democane it seems to us the “least” powerful creature. Over the course of the series, we got acquainted with Dart, initially presented as a small apparently helpless creature, and which immediately won the affection of our beloved Dustin (Holes Matarrazzo). Over time, however, the “little creature” has grown and has become a particularly aggressive sort of dog, one that loves to attack in packs.

A character who certainly has some interesting powers (but which again, and perhaps never, we will see in full) is without a doubt Kali prasad (played by Linnea Berthelsen), also known as the number eight. “Sister” of our beloved Eleven, Otto is capable of causing powerful mental hallucinations, and is capable of becoming invisible. Notable powers, but having seen very little of her, it is not possible to give her a higher position in the rankings.

The main enemy of the first season, and recurring enemy in subsequent episodes (albeit, considerably reduced) is ii Demogorgone, first monster of the Upside down to have appeared in the series, and that has haunted our dreams for some time. Fierce, hungry, and truly creepy, the fact that one of them was defeated (albeit with some difficulty) by Eleven proves that we are not facing the most powerful creature on the show.

It may seem strange to include seemingly secondary monsters like i at this point in the ranking Shoots, but the motivation is there: their ability to strangle any being within range is a fearful weapon, but it is above all the fact that they are able to implant eggs in the bodies with which they come into contact makes us say that we are in front of some really powerful creatures: ask Will Byers (Noah Schnapp) for confirmation.

We are now at a position that made us reflect: we should consider the different Mind Flayer as an entity in its own right, compared to when it takes possession of a human body? We believe so, and that is why we place the monster that comes from the possession of a human host by the shadow monster in the third position. In this case, it will be represented by the poor Billy Hargrove (Dacre Montgomery), host in spite of himself of such a powerful and frightening creature. Furthermore, we are convinced that, over time, the possessions can become even more effective, and then in that case trouble will be guaranteed.

It will make people discuss, but unfortunately we believe that our dear Eleven, or Jane, or Umberta, as you prefer (played by the splendid Millie Bobby Brown) deserves “only” the second position, the place of honor in our ranking. Of course, his powers are enormous, and we don’t question them. But Vote she still needs to grow and develop what’s inside in order to be fully considered the most powerful character on the show. Also, after the incredible Stranger Things 3 season finale, we still don’t know what will become of its powers.

And it is therefore of the Mind Flayer, in our opinion, the role of the most powerful creature (at least at the moment) in the series. His brutality, his strength, his intelligence, his instinct, his ability to connect with humans, infect and destroy them from within, make him the worst nightmare for anyone. We hope that the team play of our favorite characters can, sooner or later, dismiss it forever.

And while some theories would have one of the most beloved characters as the next villain in the fourth season of Stranger Things, the ball passes to you: who in your opinion is the most powerful character / creature in the series? Let us know with a comment in the dedicated space!