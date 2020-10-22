the most memorable episodes dedicated to the young Lisa

The reason for the popularity for over thirty years of a series like I Simpson, as evidenced by the public success of the premiere of the 32nd season of The Simpsons is also due to his ability to create different characters, each with their own characterization, and able to take the stage, in time of need.

On our pages, we’ve often covered Springfielders, like when we listed the funniest characters from The Simpsons. Today we will remember, instead, the best episodes that have as protagonist Lisa Simpson.

In the thirteenth episode of the second season, Homer vs. Lisa and the Eighth Commandment, we come into contact with one of the most interesting issues, or the differences between Lisa and her father Homer. In the episode in question, the young Simpson is worried that her family may go to hell for stealing cable TV. A series of funny gags will lead Lisa to win, and get her father to decide to do the right thing.

Another of the fundamental themes around Lisa’s character is her strong belief in feminist values, and in standing out as a flag for women’s rights. In the fourteenth episode of the fifth season, Lisa vs Malibu Stacy, which sees Simpson worried about the message the new talking doll’s Malibu Stacy transmits. Lisa will fight to give a more uplifting image of the female figure and, although to a small extent, she will succeed in her intent.

One of the most awarded episodes in the history of I Simpson is the nineteenth episode of the sixth season, Lisa’s wedding, able to even get a Emmy. In this episode, we learn that a fortune teller has revealed her future to Lisa, and that she will be destined to marry an English man named Hugh Parkfield. However, due to the differences between the girl and her future husband, Lisa decides to cancel the marriage.

The fifteenth episode of the fourth season, I love Lisa, shows the little Simpson girl feeling pity for her schoolmate Ralph, who has not received any Valentine’s Day cards and who, despite herself, will end up entering into a relationship she does not want with the son of Inspector Winchester. After humiliating him on television, due to exasperation, Lisa regrets it and offers Ralph to remain friends. One of the most popular episodes of the series.

The nineteenth episode of the second season, Lisa’s alternate, will be remembered for many reasons: first of all, because he saw, in the original version, none other than Dustin Hoffman to give voice to Lisa’s alternate, but also because we remember it as one of the most intense episodes for little Simpson, who has a crush on Mr. Bergstrom, the alternate, and undermines the relationship between Lisa and her father Homer, who will also be insulted by the young woman. The two, fortunately, will make peace, but it is undeniable that for Lisa it was an unprecedented formative moment.

What are your favorite episodes of I Simpson with Lisa as the protagonist? Let us know in the comments space!