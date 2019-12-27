The most influential women of the 2010-2020 decade who increased the potential girl power of all of us

Rob CarrGetty Images
The decade 2010-2020 it has changed the world from so many points of view that it would take another whole decade to list them. We tried to summarize them through 20 women who really made the difference, leading us to a social turning point. Choosing them was not easy, because there have been many and it is excellent news.
We tell you what really defined an era, improving the world in which we live with their intelligence, determination, talent. Women who have been able to conquer a privileged position, such as the White House or the top of a musical ranking, and from there they made the difference.
Interesting parables, women who came to Harvard from a blog, came to the UN from a courtroom. Women hampered the color of your skin or the dramatic consequences of meningitis, get to the top, who from above with great humility taught us to fly.
Michelle Obama
She has been much more than a First Lady: Michelle Obama is the symbol of empowerment by definition. From a prime location in the White House it has given us nearly a decade of inspiration. She is the proverbial great woman next to a great man, because we are no longer willing to lag behind.
To read: his biography Becoming. My story (Garzanti, 2018).
Alyssa Milano
Everything started from his tweet of 15 October 2017, in which he simply asked to answer using the words "me too". From there #MeToo has uncovered the abuse, sexism, violence that millions of women suffer without saying a word. The world has changed that day.
Simone Biles
He made us dream in Rio de Janeiro in 2016 by winning four gold medals. She is a living legend of artistic gymnastics, today the best gymnast in history: wherever she has been going, for 6 years, gold has been brought home. For the 2019 World Cup qualifiers he performed a double jump with triple screwing, for which the judges had to create a special score that bears his name, the Biles II.
Amal Clooney
Before taking the surname of her famous husband, marrying George Clooney in 2014, Amal Alamuddin was already a star in international law and a champion of human rights. It is a permanent presence at the UN and one of the most powerful Arab women in the world. Fearless like few!
Ariana Grande
On May 22, 2017, a bomb went off at the Ariana Grande concert in Manchester, which killed 23 people and injured more than 250. Ariana, with great courage, returned to that stage together with many artists, to raise funds from donate to the families of the victims. That day love won over fear. #OneLoveManchester
Bebe Vio
Fencing champion and resilience, eight golds including one Olympic, Beatrice Vio is the living proof that life is cool and nothing is impossible if you put in it determination, talent and a lot of willpower. And that sometimes you have to have the courage to break the rules, like taking selfies with Obama.
To read: If it seems impossible then it can be done. We make our dreams come true, facing obstacles and fears with a smile (Rizzoli, 2017)
Greta Thunberg
It came on tiptoe in 2018 to whisper to us, in Swedish, that the planet is in serious danger. His resolute voice, from the Swedish Parliament, came to the United Nations. More than four million children from all over the world took to the streets. If we still have a planet to live on we know who to thank. #FridaysForFuture
Beyoncé
Beyoncé left us the greatest feminist anthem of the decade, Run the World (Girls), contained in his album 4 of 2011. Among the rhymes he warned the male gender: do not dare to disrespect us, woe to touch us without our permission. Boom!
Caitlyn Jenner
The male of the Kardashian-Jenner clan in 2015 changed sex, joining fully the most popular women of this decade. He shares the scepter with Kim Kardashian, Khloé, Kourtney, and his natural daughters Kendall and Kylie Jenner. Keeping up with that family is a whole program! #KUWTK
Adele
His album 21 in 2011 it sold over 5 million copies in the UK alone and is one of the most listened to of the decade after 25 (in 2015). It seems that he is about to go out with a new album, which according to rumors should be called 31. Please wait!
Chiara Ferragni
It gave meaning to the most controversial word (on social and outside) of the decade: influencer. In his case, from 17 million followers (continuously growing). From her blog The Blonde Salad to the front rows at the fashion shows, she is one of the best-known Italian self-made entrepreneurs in the world in the fashion system. Harvard invited her twice to give business lessons, in 2014 and 2017.
To see: the documentary film Chiara Ferragni – Unposted (2019), on Amazon Prime, in which he takes some pebbles from his shoes.
Hillary Clinton
As you can guess from the photo we have chosen (genre: Hillary is not amused) we are still mourning the defeat against Trump. She could have become the first woman President of the United States and made a difference on many crucial issues, from welcoming migrants to air pollution. Hopefully in the next decade he still wants to run.
Viola Davis
In 2014 she was the first black actress to win an Emmy Award for her performance in the TV series The rules of perfect crime. His famous speech explained that prizes cannot be won for roles that do not exist and his victory is the testimony that these roles must be created. She also won an Oscar for Best Supporting Actress in Barriers (Fences) of 2016. You go, Viola!
Jennifer Lawrence
We saw her stumble face down on the staircase leading to the Academy Awards stage, when in 2013 she became the second youngest actress to win one for The bright side – Silver Linings Playbook. We also saw her with a bow in her hand Hunger Games, one of the trilogies of the decade and with a mop in hand Joy. And with a glass of champagne as he stepped over the front rows of armchairs at the Dolby Theater, not caring about the label. How can you not love her?
Kate Middleton
His Royal Wedding, in 2011, was one of the cult events of the decade. By marrying William he gave a sound blow to the British Crown, already dangerously endangered by other women proudly unable to lower their heads, Diana included. He has conquered us with the sound of a few pounds dresses that we humans can afford and breaks of the real protocol.
Malala
Pakistani activist Malala Yousafzai has been the youngest Nobel Peace Prize winner in history since 2014. In 2012, at 11 she survived the attack by the Taliban who personally targeted her, shooting her in the head on her way home from school.
To read: I am Malala (Garzanti, 2013)
Maria Grazia Chiuri
The first woman ever at the helm of the Dior maison, since 2016, has been called the Italian on the throne of France. He gave us one of the most iconic accessory lines of the decade, Valentino's studded Rockstud, and he brought T-shirt statement on the catwalk that we would like to wear every day (one above all: "We Should All Be Feminist" by Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie) .
Meghan Markle
Instagram account @sussexroyal, which she shares with her husband Harry, entered the Guinness Book of Records for reaching one million followers in just over five hours. Too bad that Jennifer Aniston snatched it from her by posting the selfie with the cast of Friends in full force. (Sorry Jen, you were the star of three decades ago, off to the young girls!). With his vegan Veja on his feet he made pop the new monarchy, not caring about Elizabeth and her pastel outfits.
Samantha Cristoforetti
Astrosamantha made us dream between 2014 and 2015 when she spent 199 days in space on the ISS for the Futura mission. From Trento to orbit, it gave us an unprecedented look on our planet, telling us about its beauties and its wounds. She also has two medals of merit from the Italian Republic, two honorary degrees and a Barbie inspired by her. To read: Diary of an astronaut apprentice (The ship of Theseus, 2018)
Taylor Swift
Taylor Swift won the Woman of the Decade Award bestowed by Billboard Women in Music, for having defined the ten years that are about to end with her music. He was 16 when he started and among diamond and platinum discs in every corner of the globe, world tours and a social network of his own (with his own currency!) Is one of the most iconic artists of the Ten years.
To be seen: at the Sundance Festival 2020 it will be previewed Miss Americana the documentary about his life.
