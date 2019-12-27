The most influential women of the 2010-2020 decade who increased the potential girl power of all of us

The decade 2010-2020 it has changed the world from so many points of view that it would take another whole decade to list them. We tried to summarize them through 20 women who really made the difference, leading us to a social turning point. Choosing them was not easy, because there have been many and it is excellent news.

We tell you what really defined an era, improving the world in which we live with their intelligence, determination, talent. Women who have been able to conquer a privileged position, such as the White House or the top of a musical ranking, and from there they made the difference.

Interesting parables, women who came to Harvard from a blog, came to the UN from a courtroom. Women hampered the color of your skin or the dramatic consequences of meningitis, get to the top, who from above with great humility taught us to fly.