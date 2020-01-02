The most important games of 2019 according to EDGE and Kotaku

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Kotaku and the English magazine EDGE in the past few hours have published their lists of the most important games released during 2019. They are not necessarily the "best games" in an absolute sense but lists that take into account various factors and not only the technical sector or the gameplay.

Either way, we reiterate, we are not faced with rankings as the games are listed randomly and not in order from best to worst.

Kotaku – Best Games 2019

The list published by Kotaku includes Apex Legends, Remedy Control, Life is Strange 2, Death Stranding, Sayonara Wild Hearts and Sekiro Shadows Die Twice:

Apex Legends

Baba Is You

Control

Outer Wilds

Sayonara Wild Hearts

Sekiro Shadows Die Twice

Total War Three Kingdoms

Untitled Goose Game

Death Stranding

Elysium disc

Fire Emblem Three Houses

Life Is Strange 2

Best Games 2019 for EDGE

Astral Chain

Devotion

Baba is You

Apex Legends

Sayonara Wild Hearts

Telling Lies

Outer Wilds

Elysium disc

Sekiro Shadows Die Twice

Grindstone

The EDGE list has some similarities with that of Kotaku, among the games in common we find for example Baba is You, Apex Legends, Sayonara Wild Hearts, Outer Wilds and Sekiro Shadows Die Twice. Do you agree with the nominations of the two titles or would you have preferred other titles in the list of the best and most important productions of 2019? We await your opinion in the space below dedicated to comments.