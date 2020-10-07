the most hilarious scenes starring Bart

I Simpson are one of the most beloved and longest-running series in history: the premiere of the 32nd season of The Simpsons was a success with the public. While we wait to see The Simpsons 32 Halloween special, today we are here to remember the funniest moments of one of the protagonists of the series.

And we are talking about Bart, of course, voiced in the original by Nancy Cartwright, and in Italian first by Ilaria Stagni and then by Gaia Bolognesi.

We remember one of Bart’s best and funniest moments in the seventeenth episode of the fifth season, Bart becomes famous, where we find him struggling as an assistant to Krusty the Clown, and who, while making a live appearance, accidentally destroys the whole set by saying the sentence: “it wasn’t me!“, which quickly earned him fame with the public. Unintentionally comic.

One of the funniest and most interesting episodes starring Bart is the first episode of the sixth season, The window on the garden, which incorporates the semi-homonymous masterpiece by Alfred Hitchcock (The window on the courtyard) and in which we find Bart, forced to stay indoors with a broken leg, observe his neighbors through the telescope and suspect Ned Flanders as the murderer of his wife. Comedy masterpiece.

We’ve always seen Bart doing trouble and tricks, but nothing compares to what we see him do in the twentieth episode of the seventh season, Bart wandering. To celebrate spring break with Milhouse, Martin and Nelson, comes into possession of a false license. To satisfy all the requests of his traveling companions, Bart decides to give a ride to a disreputable hitchhiker.

Who does not know Bart’s jokes a Boe? We remind you what in our opinion is the best: in the seventh episode of the third season, Fear makes ninety II, Boe searches his bar for a certain “I’m a stupid idiot with a crap face and mega buttocks, my buttocks stink and I love to kiss them“. An unusual name.

And we close with a scene so hilarious that it becomes a real meme. In the sixth episode of the eighth season, Two hearts two huts, Bart decides to test the stunt skills of Homer, trying to smash the chair on his father’s back while taking a bath. Epic.

What are your favorite Bart moments? Let us know in the comments space!