the most hilarious jokes of Kaley Cuoco’s Penny

The Big Bang Theory it was a global phenomenon of comedy, capable of taking the sitcom to new heights of popularity. It is no coincidence that many fans are clamoring for a reunion or new seasons of The Big Bang Theory, and one of the reasons for its popularity has been the high level of acting of its protagonists.

In fact, the popularity of the show is not only due to Sheldon (Jim Parsons), but also all the other characters have been able to give us momentous moments. We’ve already recently analyzed Leonard’s hilarious jokes in The Big Bang Theory, but today is the time to remember Penny’s best moments (Kaley Cuoco).

It would be hard not to start with one of the most memorable moments in the series, which is when Penny sings for the first time Soffice Kitty, in the eleventh episode of the first season, The Pancake Batter Anomaly. Sheldon, who has become unbearable due to the flu, forces Penny to sing the song, between mistakes and repetitions, in a scene that has gone down in history.

A bad day was what Penny experienced in the third episode of the second season, The Barbaric Sublimation, where Penny tells Sheldon his misadventures during an audition, which ended with having swallowed a fly on the way home. Asked by Sheldon, the answer is laughable: “I’m frustrated because I’m a failure at anything and my breath smells like a fly!“Poor Penny.

In episode seven of the second season, Penny (who as usual had an argument with Sheldon) reminds Leonard (Johnny Galecki) of his talents in putting an end to discussions: “You know? As a child I participated in rodeos, I can tie him up and castrate him in 60 seconds.“Better not make her angry.

One of the most embarrassing and hilarious scenes involving the beautiful Nebraska “actress” is when it seems her time to shine, with a television commercial. We will then discover that the commercial is to market … preparation H for hemorrhoids. If H stands for “Heaven“, Penny makes us understand that with that cream:”it feels like heaven.“

Making a romantic moment hilarious seems like a feat. Yet, Penny does it brilliantly: it is the case of episode eight of the sixth season, The peculiarity of the number 43, when it’s time for confession, saying to Leonard for the first time to love him. Both are appalled by the event, and Penny cleverly observes: “we know that if I cry, then you cry too“, and then run away holding back the tears. Tenderly hilarious.

