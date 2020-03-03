Entertainment

The most famous characters of Studio Ghibli blend with the style of Animal Crossing

March 3, 2020
Add Comment
Maria Rivera
2 Min Read
Share it:

In the large animated film industry that has spread from every corner of the planet from Japan, one of the most famous and appreciated companies by the public is undoubtedly the Studio Ghibli, a company that during these long years has brought to light numerous works of incredible quality.

The creations of Studio Ghibli are the perfect result between splendid animated drawings, fairy-tale stories full of charm and magnificent soundtracks capable of remaining impressed in the hearts of the spectators, all obviously flanked by charismatic characters and always captivating design. Well, in the last few hours the Instagram user Spirutts wanted to pay homage to the rich video library of Studio Ghibli and Animal Crossing, the famous videogame brand of the Nintendo house that will see the arrival of a new chapter in a few weeks.

As you can see at the bottom of the news, the user has in fact decided to draw some of the most iconic characters among the many that we have been able to meet inside the films by Studio Ghibli but characterized by the picturesque style that has always been put on display in the various chapters of Animal Crossing. The result that came to fruition is thus summed up in a crossover as delicious as it is well done that has made the rounds of social networks quickly, deservedly earning the praise of countless fans.

READ:  A miniseries of Stephen King's novel is approved

Before saying goodbye, we also remind you that several productions of Studio Ghibli have just arrived on Netflix.

Share it:

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Maria Rivera

Maria is the youngest team member of Asap Land. She joined as an intern as she was having a diploma in journalism. But, now as she gained experience, she is working as full-time editor and contributor on Asap Land. She loves to write news bulletins from the business world as she is quite fascinated with business.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Get in Touch!

To get in touch with Asap Land, please write to lisadurantks @ gmail.com
. We will try our best to respond quickly. However, expect around 24 hours to get a response.