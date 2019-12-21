The most expensive Christmas tree in the world is in Spain

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

There are barely a few days left until Christmas arrives, so we are all already assembling the tree and decorating the house. But surely until now you have never seen a Christmas tree like Kempinski Hotel Bahia, a five star hotel located between Estepona and Marbella. He most expensive Christmas tree in the world!

On November 30 the Kempinski Hotel Bahia inaugurated this impressive tree in its luxurious hall. A very special tree, decorated with diamonds and precious stones. It is valued at nothing more and nothing less than 11.9 million euros.

It has a height of 3.5 meters and is decorated by red, pink, white and black diamonds. In addition, it has in its branches precious stones of some of the most prestigious jewelry firms: Bvulgari, Cartier, Van Cleef & Arpels, Chanel …

In addition, it has exclusive Martini glasses, 3D Chocolate Peacocks, feathers, perfume bottles … All this without forgetting the most traditional Christmas decoration: fairies, snowflakes and other ornaments.

This is a project that Kempinski Hotel Bahia has done with the desasaplander Debbie Wingham. It is inspired by the colorful feathers of a peacock and in the modernist style of Art Deco.

Debbie Wingham also created the most expensive wedding cake in the world, commissioned by a client from Dubai and valued at 50 million euros. The world's most expensive shoes are also yours: sandals made of gold and blue and pink diamonds, worth 15 million euros.

A desasaplander specialized in accessories and fashion. She desasaplanded the most expensive garment in the world. It is a female Muslim cloak with a large red diamond that costs 17 million euros.

He most expensive Christmas tree in the world It will be exhibited in the hotel hall until January 6.