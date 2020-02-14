The most criticized referees run out of game next day

The RFEF He has already made the arbitration designations for the 24th day of the First Division. The surprise has jumped to see that neither Gil Manzano neither Sánchez Martínez are included in these designations as first arbitrator or in charge of VAR.

Apple tree was the collegiate responsible for whistling the encounter between Osasuna – Real Madrid, where the controversy was triggered by the dangerous entry of Sergio Ramos about Rubén García that the VAR did not even review.

Martinez arbitrated the meeting between Betis – Barcelona and left clamorous errors on the pitch during the game that closed the day: Evitiated the expulsion of Legentphe forgave the yellow cardboard to Sergi Roberto after a dangerous entry and ended up expelling Fekir with double yellow for protests.