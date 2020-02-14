Sports

The most criticized referees run out of game next day

February 13, 2020
Add Comment
Edie Perez
1 Min Read
Share it:

The RFEF He has already made the arbitration designations for the 24th day of the First Division. The surprise has jumped to see that neither Gil Manzano neither Sánchez Martínez are included in these designations as first arbitrator or in charge of VAR.

Apple tree was the collegiate responsible for whistling the encounter between Osasuna – Real Madrid, where the controversy was triggered by the dangerous entry of Sergio Ramos about Rubén García that the VAR did not even review.

Martinez arbitrated the meeting between Betis – Barcelona and left clamorous errors on the pitch during the game that closed the day: Evitiated the expulsion of Legentphe forgave the yellow cardboard to Sergi Roberto after a dangerous entry and ended up expelling Fekir with double yellow for protests.

Share it:

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Edie Perez

Edie is a newcomer in the field of online publishing but she is a fast learner. She brings together relevant news pieces from the Technology world. She has a unique perspective with regards to technology. She is a tech geek, and that motivates her to cover tech-based news mainly.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Get in Touch!

To get in touch with Asap Land, please write to [email protected]. We will try our best to respond quickly. However, expect around 24 hours to get a response.