The most beautiful woman has appeared: ONE PIECE presents Komurasaki

ONE PIECE's anime recently entered Wanokuni's Act 2. The introduction ended, with Luffy thrown in prison, it is time for the episodes to begin to focus also on the dynamics present in the various cities of Wanokuni, in particular in the capital. Here a new character is officially presented.

So far, the most beloved of the oirans had been mentioned and presented only by a trailer of ONE PIECE dedicated to Wanokuni, in addition to a very brief appearance at the end of act one but while wearing the mask of a fox. But finally Komurasaki appears on stage full-fledged in the anime with episode 920. During the procession, Komurasaki shows her beauty to all bystanders, although not everyone was happy to see her.

With a flashback, it is explained that the beautiful woman from ONE PIECE used her power to tease and rob some wealthy Wanokuni elders, taking possession of their money and leaving them in misery. Like many other high-ranking characters in Wanokuni, he uses his abilities and status to trick other people. The splendor of her beauty is enough, however, to make her forgive by many, what is the woman's goal?

ONE PIECE's anime will shortly take a two-week break.