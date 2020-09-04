the most beautiful editions of the novels of the Song of Ice and Fire

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

George R.R. Martin recently updated fans on The Winds of Winter, the sixth novel in the de A Song of Ice and Fire, which inspired the HBO TV series Game of Thrones. While waiting to be able to get hold of the highly anticipated fantasy book, let’s see together which editions a self-respecting collector should recover.

The Song of Ice and Fire is composed for now of five novels, which have been divided into twelve volumes: it is possible to buy both the complete novels and the volumes separately. The books, published in Italy for Mondadori, have been published over the years in different editions, with very different styles and covers. Below in the article we will show you our favorite editions.

And how not to be able to mention the splendid first special deluxe edition, in hardcover, first released in 2012, with several reprints. The covers, which report the coats of arms of the noble families that populate Westeros, are black and very elegant, with reliefs along the entire body designed to “simulate” the typical scales present on the skin of dragons. Unmissable.

Certainly less striking, but also much easier to handle, the five novels of the edition Oscar Absolute, published in 2016, coinciding with the release of the sixth season of Game of Thrones, come with a flexible cover, which portrays some of the most significant scenes of the TV series. A must for those who have known books through the signed adaptation David Benioff e Dan Weiss.

The one that has become one of the most sought after editions (as it is now out of the market), is that of the series Urania Edition – The Great Fantasy Sagas. Much more faithful to the original books than to the adaptations arrived after the advent of the TV series, it was published between 2009 and 2010 by the “rib” of Mondadori, Urania. A curiosity: the volumes published by this series stop at The Banquet of Crows, as production will be stopped before going to press A Dance with Dragons.

Finally, we want to close with another hardcover edition, released to celebrate theeighth and final season by Game of Thrones. Released in 2019, it incorporates the concept of the deluxe edition, with “dragon scales” covers, but adds a touch of color, with beautiful artworks that almost look like mosaics. In our opinion, the best edition to buy, for a true fan of the saga.

Although George RR Martin has not fulfilled his promise to complete The Winds of Winter on time, the wait continues to grow, also to see what will be the cover of the next novel de Game of thrones.

What are your favorite editions? Let us know in the comments.