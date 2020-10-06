the most beautiful characters, from worst to best

I of the The House of Paper they are looking forward to the fifth part, which will also mark the show’s finale. While Ursula Corbero may have revealed a major spoiler for La Casa di Carta 5, fans of the gang’s adventures will have to wait a little longer to see the final season.

In fact, the fifth and final part of the show will only come out in the course of 2021. In the meantime, we will try to rank the characters, from worst to best. We would like to clarify that this is only our ranking, based on personal tastes.

We really need to explain why Arturo Román (Enrique Arce) is among the characters we hate the most? Unpleasant, braggart, traitor. In the penultimate position we put Palermo (Rodrigo de la Serna), who has the very serious fault of having betrayed the gang. At the very least, his redemption at the end of the fourth part has partially revalued him, but he will have to atone for something else. Above Palermo we put Rio (Miguel Herran), considered by many to be more of a problem for the group than a solution, getting the gang into trouble more than once.

We go up again, to find a character who has negative (many) and positive (as many) sides, like Tokyo (Ursula Corbero), author of some of the most breathtaking moments in the series, but also guilty of so many naiveties. A character that, after all, we have loved to hate now is Alicia Sierra (Najwa Nimri), ruthless and evil, but also smart. Mónica Gaztambide, or Stockholm (Esther Acebo), is difficult to assess. The change he has undergone over the seasons is impressive, but we still believe he is among the revisable characters. We go up again to find Raquel Murillo (Itziar Ituño), a complex and often too reckless but interesting character.

Entering the hot end of the chart, Denver (Jaime Lorente) has managed to earn our esteem over time: his growth comes from having to take on the responsibilities that we have seen him face. Let’s proceed to find one of the most loved characters, namely Helsinki (Darko Perić), one of the most positive and inspiring personalities in this series. Who doesn’t love the genius of the Professor (Álvaro Morte)? Able to be lucid even in the most difficult moments, he always finds the winning solution. Second position for Nairobi (Alba Flores), but only because it is a ranking, otherwise for us it would be first on a par with Berlin (Pedro Alonso). Two very different characters, but sharing the same destiny, who embody the true strength of the series, and who really moved us.

Waiting for the fifth and final part of the series, here you can find our review of the fourth part of La Casa di Carta.

What are your favorite characters from La Casa di Carta? Let us know in the comments space!