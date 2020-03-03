the most anticipated return after the most painful withdrawal

Share it:

With the confirmation of your return to the screens In the new sequel to 'Honey, I have shrunk the children', the great Rick Moranis has cheered the hearts of all those who, a lifetime ago, enjoyed his comic talent in titles as unforgettable as' Ghostbusters', 'The Little One shop of horrors' or 'The crazy history of galaxies'.

Honey, he left everything for you

Moranis stopped appearing in movies (real image, voiced in several titles) after his wife, Ann, died of breast cancer in 1997. Immediately after, changed the focus of his life and left his career aside to raise his two children, and in the rare interviews he has given over the past 18 years, Moranis has shown caution and little alarm about his decision to become a father who stays at home and not in The world's favorite comic.

"I took a break that became a longer break," he told The Hollywood Reporter in 2015. Aware protector of his children, he has never revealed their names to the media. Give up a multi-million dollar career At its peak it may seem like a crazy idea, but when he made the decision to leave Hollywood, Rick Moranis didn't think he was doing anything out of the ordinary.

"Things like that happen to people every day and make adjustments in their lives for all kinds of reasons," he said on the Bullseye with Jesse Thorn podcast in 2013. "There was nothing unusual about what happened or what I did." In fact, Moranis believes that people only paid attention to his case because he was famous. "The decision to become a father who stays at home, something that people do all the time, I guess it wouldn't have meant so much to people If I had another way to make a living. But as it came from the fame of the great moment of my career, it was intriguing for people. For me, it wasn't that. It had nothing to do with it. It was a job, and it was time to make an adjustment. "

In that same podcast, Moranis insisted that a full-time father has not lost his creative talent. "I applied all my creativity to my home life, to my children, to my family, "he said." I was the same person. Do not change. I just changed my focus. "

But of course, there were certain aspects about his work that he really missed. "I missed people and missed the refreshing nature of doing something different every day. Being a father who stays at home is a kind of life very different from being on set with Aykroyd, Murray or Steve Martin"Even so, the star never looked back with regret:" I found a lot of joy and many rewards in other places. "" I was working with really interesting people, wonderful people. I went from that to being at home with a couple of young children, which is a very different lifestyle. But it was important to me. I do not regret anything. My life is wonderful. "

The man who was always there

Contrary to what many people have taken for granted, Moranis stands firm that never retired from the entertainment world, and there is a lot of voice work throughout all these years, including radio ads or 'Brother Bear' movies, as well as some opinion pieces for The New York Times.

Too has released a couple of albums in the last 10 years. The first, 'The Agoraphobic Cowboy', a fun country comedy album, earned him a Grammy nomination for Best Comedy Album. The second, 'My Mother's Brisket & Other Love Songs', another fun show of humor, in this case Klezmer (ethnic musical genre originated in the Ashkenazi tradition developed in the existing Jewish communities before the two world wars), arrived at the stores in 2013. Come on, Moranis has always been present, you just had to pay attention.

Naturally, when a star as large as Moranis takes such a long rest, it is his question to ask when he will return. And that is the question that Moranis has been dodging all this time. "I am a single father and I discovered that it was too difficult to raise my children and travel constantly to make movies"he told USA Today during the promotion of his first album." In recent years I was offered several roles in movies, and I rejected them. I don't know if they will offer me anything again. I've been very busy writing and raising my children. "

THR Photography

With his grown children, Moranis admitted that he would be interested in playing some role in the future, and that he simply would have to be the right one: "I am interested in anything That I can find interesting. I still receive occasional inquiries about a movie or television role and, as soon as one appears that arouses my interest, I probably will. "

It could not be in the version of 'Ghostbusters' by Paul Feig: Then he declared: "I was not attracted. I wish you the best. I hope it is excellent, but it makes no sense to me. Why would I do a single day of filming about something I did 30 years ago? I am happy with the things to which I said yes, and I am very happy with the many things to which I have said no. Yes, I am demanding and I will continue to be demanding. "

Moranis, a complete man and a great comedian who we really want to continue having in our lives and on our screens, has set a date for his return. Is good you returned, genius.