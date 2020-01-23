The most anticipated releases of Netflix for February 2020

Share it:

The second month of the year is always marked by Valentine's Day and from Cosmo we warn you that you will fall in love. We do not know if you will find the crush of your life (if you do not already have it), but we can assure you that you will feel a lot of crushing as far as fiction is concerned. Netflix has prepared the best series and movie premieres for this February 2020 You notice warmth in your heart. If those of January seemed like milk, get ready because you can enjoy the expected return of 'The girls of the cable', among others. It will be the outcome of this series, whose second will take a few months to reach the platform. It lands again 'Locke & Key', perfect for mystery lovers; we also die to see 'This shit surpasses me' Y 'Rampant'. In cinema, you cannot miss the continuation of 'To all the boys I fell in love with' Y 'The city of stars (La La Land) '. As you can see, they will have to be put on the waiting list because you are only going to have eyes for the screen.

All series and movies that arrive in February 2020 on Netflix

'Locke & Key'. February 7th

Christos Kalohoridis

The mystery comes from the hand of this fiction based on the graphic novels of Joe Hill, son of Stephen King. A family, consisting of a mother and three children, who move to the home of their ancestors after the death of the patriarch. There they will find a series of keys with powers and a demon that wakes up with the intention of stealing them.

'The girls of the cable'. Final season. 1 part. February 14th

Manuel Fernández-Valdés / Netflix

The protagonists closed the previous batch separated. However, they will meet again years later thanks to Angela's daughter. Together they will have to face one of the most dramatic times of our country: the Civil War. This final season will be divided into two parts. The first arrives to celebrate Valentine's Day and the second is likely to be released for the summer.

'This shit surpasses me.' February 26

Courtesy of Netflix

Another of the platform's bets is this teenage series, based on the work of Charles Forman. Sydney is the protagonist of this story, a fifteen-year-old girl whose life is a real chaos. In addition to your internal conflicts, you will have to start dealing with the superpower you own and with which you are capable of generating serious problems in others.

'Rampant'. February 28

Netflix

If you like the series starring girls, take note. This fiction focuses on three rich twenties, who live in Mexico City and undertake a road trip to escape their 'problems'. Rocío is a doctor who can't stand her father's pressures; Vera is a fashion blogger and Carlota, a somewhat frustrated poet. However, the appearance of a fourth girl will change her plans and they will end up getting into a lot of trouble.

Other Netflix series premiere in February

'Vikings'. T6 February 6

'Van Helsing'. t4. February 8



'Narcos: Mexico'. T2 February 13

'Outlander'. t5. 17. February

'Better Call Saul'. T5 February 24

Netflix movie premiere in February

'The city of stars (La La Land)'. February 1

Distributor





With 6 Oscar and 7 Golden Globes, among other awards, comes this story about an aspiring actress who works as a waitress, while doing castings in search of the role of her life; and a pianist who works playing at the premises. Both falls in love, but their ambition will become their main stumbling block.

'My neighbor Totoro'. February 1

Directed by Hayao Miyazaki, this delicious film introduces us to Satsuki and Mei, two girls who begin a friendship with Totoro, a forest spirit, when they move with their family to the countryside, while waiting for their mother to recover from an illness.

'To all the boys: P.D. I still love you'. February 12

Netflix

Confirmed: Lara and Peter are already a couple. Together they experience the first times and sensations that mark the beginning of a relationship. However, that happiness will be clouded by the appearance of another of the recipients of the girl's love letters. In this way, your heart ends completely divided.

'Violet and Finch'. February 28

Elle Fanning and Justice Smith lead the cast of this raw film that portrays two broken young people who need to make sense of their complicated lives. Based on Jennifer Niven's novel, it is perfect for addicts to romantic dramas.