The most anticipated PC games and exclusives coming out in 2020

In recent days we have seen the most anticipated games of 2020 for Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One, but it is not over yet: next year it promises to be crackling even for those who play on Personal Computer!

The amount of titles arriving on PC in 2020 is simply overwhelming: alongside the countless cross-platform productions, there are also many exclusives, among which undoubtedly stands out Half-Life Alyx, which in March will mark the return to Virtual Reality of one of the most famous sagas of all time. For the first time in its history, Creative Assemby will also take us into the Bronze Age with Total War Saga: Troy, while Croteam will flood us with the super violence of Serious Sam 4 Planet Badass. The ambitious is also worthy of attention New World, MMORPG is Amazon Game Studios with an atmosphere that refers to that of the seventeenth century.

There are also many upcoming Xbox Play Anywhere games, such as the highly anticipated Halo Infinite, Ori and the Will of the Wisps, Gears Tactics, Bleeding Edge, Grounded is Battletoads. The list is still very long, therefore for more information we advise you to watch the video at the beginning of the news and to read the long special on Most Wanted for PC of 2020.