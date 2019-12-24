The most anticipated multiplatform games of 2020 in a video: Part Two from N to Z

Share it:

Second and final part of the special video dedicated entirely to cross-platform games for PlayStation 4, PC, Xbox One and Nintendo Switch most anticipated next year.

In this video we will treat the games from letter N to letter Z in alphabetical order: from Psychonauts 2 to Resident Evil 3 Remake, passing through Oddworld Soulstorm, System Shock Remake, Vampires The Masquerade 2 Bloodlines is Watch Dogs Legion, just to name a few.

Before leaving to the movie, we remind you that on our pages you can also find the video with the most anticipated cross-platform titles of 2020 from letter A to letter M.

Speaking of rankings, we also invite you to take a look at the video in which we show you what according to the editorial staff of Everyeye are the most influential and significant games of the last decade. Among the various rankings there is also the very personal Top 10 of Sabaku No Maiku, who spoke to us on video of his favorite games of the last 10 years.