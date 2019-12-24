The most anticipated multiplatform games of 2020 in a video: Part One from A to M

Share it:

2020 will represent the swan song of PlayStation 4 and Xbox One, which will welcome a large number of new games before giving way to PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X. If we add to these also those arriving on Nintendo Switch and PC, it is almost impossible to bring the account into a vintage that promises to be memorable.

We tried to pack it an unmissable couple of special videos, in which we review cross-platform games coming in 2020. In the first, which you can already enjoy on top of this news, we talked about all the titles from A to M. The tracking shot begins with the new chapter of the Assassin's Creed series, which in 2019 took a break after the two excellent Origins and Odyssey, who for the first time embraced the action RPG genre. The new iteration of the saga will be announced during the first part of the year and will see the light in the autumn, presumably in a cross-gen version.

In January we will be able to relive the entire Z saga of the anime given birth by Akira Toriyama thanks to Dragon Ball Z Kakarot, an action RPG that looks very promising. Special observations also include DOOM Eternal, which skipped the release initially scheduled for 2019 to be in its best possible shape, and Marvel's Avengers, the first piece of a new universe shaped by Marvel and Crystal Dynamics arriving in April. In any case, the most anticipated multiplatform game of 2020 seems to be Cyberpunk 2077, which will finally see the light eight years after its original announcement.

For a complete overview of all the other games from A to M we recommend you watch the video. The second part will also be published soon, so continue to follow us during the holidays and let us know in the comments what is your most awaited cross-platform game!