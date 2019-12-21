The most anticipated Microsoft exclusives of 2020 for Xbox One, Windows 10 PC and Xbox Series X

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

From Microsoft Flight Simulator to Halo Infinite, passing through Senua's Sacrifice Hellblade Saga and Ori and the Will of the Wisps: let's discover together the complete list of most anticipated video games among those coming up next year on Xbox One, PC (Windows 10) and Xbox Series X.

The Colossus of Redmond has in fact numerous titles more or less expected in development at its internal studios, which are gradually increasing thanks to the various acquisitions made over the past 18 months. To these must be added the titles of which we still do not know anything and that, in all probability, will be revealed to the public close to the official reveal of the announcement of the Xbox Series X line-up, whose design was shown for the first aimed at The Game Awards 2019.

Before leaving to the special video with the complete list of games coming in 2020 on Microsoft-branded platforms, we remind you that on our pages you will also find an article containing the list of the most anticipated titles of next year on PC and Xbox.

Speaking of the next generation Microsoft console, arriving in stores during the Christmas period of 2010, we invite you to read one of the latest statements by Phil Spencer, who confirmed that Xbox Series X will be silent just like One X.